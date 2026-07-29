Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 6 Updates: Vijay’s film to cross Rs 250 crore mark today

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 6 Updates: Vijay film eyes Rs 250 crore mark.

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 6 Updates: After opening strongly and posting weekend gains, the Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan has experienced the expected weekday slowdown, with collections dipping sharply on Tuesday.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the political thriller earned Rs 8 crore net in India on Day 6, marking a 24.9% drop from Monday’s collection of Rs 10.65 crore. With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 143.40 crore, while the India gross collection stands at Rs 167.57 crore. Worldwide, the film has grossed Rs 246.07 crore.

Story continues below this ad On Tuesday, Jana Nayagan saw an overall 25.73% occupancy, with morning shows at 19.08%, afternoon shows at 22.69%, evening shows at 31.15%, and night shows at 30.00%. Also Read – Cheap AI visuals undermine Vijay’s Rs 500 crore farewell film Jana Nayagan Amid Jana Nayagan’s theatrical run, director H Vinoth has addressed the mixed critical response to the film. In an interview with NDTV, Vinoth said, “I haven’t read most of the reviews. Moreover, we need to look at which is a paid review and which is a genuine one – in today’s age of PR culture, where there is organised influencer marketing that extends to reviews, we need to assess what is real.” He added, “If there is genuine feedback, I’ll definitely accept it. From day one, I knew Jana Nayagan was a complete commercial entertainer, and we have a reference movie (Bhagavanth Kesari) too. Any review should see how we have made Jana Nayagan in relation to that instead of judging it as a new film. In today’s world, it’s become difficult to find out which journalist is being honest, and I don’t want to mentally stress myself over that.” Besides Vijay, Jana Nayagan also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. Live Updates Jul 29, 2026 08:24 AM IST Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 6: Vijay's film slows on first Tuesday, India net at Rs 143.40 crore According to Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan collected an estimated Rs 8.00 crore net in India on Day 6 (first Tuesday) across 10,413 shows. With this, the film's total India net collection stands at Rs 143.40 crore, while its India gross has reached Rs 167.57 crore.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd