Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 5 Updates: Vijay’s film crosses Rs 230 cr mark

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 5 Updates: Vijay's film eyes Rs 250 crore mark worldwide.

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 5 Updates: After a stellar opening weekend that saw it cross the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide, Vijay’s Jana Nayagan witnessed the expected Monday slowdown at the Indian box office. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the political thriller earned Rs 10.15 crore net in India on Day 5. With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 134.90 crore, while the India gross collection stands at Rs 157.74 crore. Worldwide, the film has grossed Rs 233.24 crore.

On Monday, Jana Nayagan saw an overall 32.65% occupancy, with morning shows at 24.62%, afternoon shows at 29.54%, evening shows at 40.15%, and night shows at 36.31%.

Story continues below this ad Also Read – Jana Nayagan: Vijay’s propaganda film makes even Sura and Villu look like masterpieces The film’s commercial success comes despite opening to mixed reviews on July 23. Story continues below this ad Reacting to the reviews, Jana Nayagan director H Vinoth recenlty said he does not pay much attention to reviews and prefers to focus only on genuine feedback. He told NDTV, “I haven’t read most of the reviews. Moreover, we need to look at which is a paid review and which is a genuine one – in today’s age of PR culture, where there is organised influencer marketing that extends to reviews, we need to assess what is real. If there is genuine feedback, I’ll definitely accept it. From day one, I knew Jana Nayagan was a complete commercial entertainer, and we have a reference movie (Bhagavanth Kesari) too. Any review should see how we have made Jana Nayagan in relation to that instead of judging it as a new film. In today’s world, it’s become difficult to find out which journalist is being honest, and I don’t want to mentally stress myself over that.” Besides Vijay, Jana Nayagan also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. Live Updates Jul 28, 2026 08:40 AM IST Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 5 Updates: Vijay's farewell film faces trolls over cheap AI visuals Nobody expected Vijay’s last film to look cheap. Not the fans who waited six months through a censor battle, a court case and a nationwide leak. Not the trade analysts who projected a Rs 100 crore opening day. Not the critics who walked into theatres on July 23 ready to judge the story and the performances. But cheap is exactly what Jana Nayagan looks like for large stretches of its second half. Read More Jul 28, 2026 08:10 AM IST Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 5 Updates: Vijay's final film sees 68.3% dip in daily earnings In a significant blow to actor-politician Vijay, who currently serves as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, his swansong, director H Vinoth's Jana Nayagan, recorded a 68.3 per cent dip in daily earnings on Monday, July 27. After opening at Rs 42.7 crore in the domestic market on Thursday, July 23, Jana Nayagan's India nett collection dropped to Rs 10.15 crore on the fourth day in theatres, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

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