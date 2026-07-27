Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 4 Update: Vijay’s film earns Rs 217 crore worldwide

Jana Nayagan box office collection day 4: Vijay's film crosses Rs 200 crore mark.

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 4 Update: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay’s latest release Jana Nayagan has maintained an upward trajectory at the box office despite opening to mixed reviews on July 23. After crossing the Rs 100 crore net mark in India within three days, the political thriller earned Rs 32 crore net on Sunday. With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 124.75 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 145.98 crore. Worldwide, Jana Nayagan has grossed Rs 217.48 crore.

On Day 4, Jana Nayagan saw an overall 69.04% occupancy across 12,107 shows, with morning shows at 59.23%, afternoon shows at 76.62%, evening shows at 78.46%, and night shows at 61.85%.

Story continues below this ad Coimbatore and Chennai emerged as the strongest markets, recording overall occupancies of 93.5% and 91.8%, respectively. Bengaluru, meanwhile, posted a relatively lower overall occupancy of 54.3%. Also Read – Jana Nayagan: Vijay’s propaganda film makes even Sura and Villu look like masterpieces Meanwhile, in a recent interview, director H. Vinoth opened up about the response to his film Jana Nayagan. “Whenever a Vijay sir movie comes out, for about a week people say this is good, that isn’t good, this doesn’t work, that doesn’t, and all that. Then after a week, they say it’s not that great after all. Six months later, it starts becoming a big hit in society,” he told Rangaraj Pandey. Besides Vijay, Jana Nayagan also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj and others. Produced by Venkat K. Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions, the movie’s music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Live Updates Jul 27, 2026 08:23 AM IST Jana Nayagan box office collection worldwide: Vijay's farewell film enters Rs 200 crore clun Jana Nayagan continued its strong global box office run on Day 4, earning Rs 10.00 crore from overseas markets. With this, the film's total overseas gross has reached Rs 71.50 crore. The worldwide gross collection has now climbed to Rs 217.48 crore. Jul 27, 2026 08:13 AM IST Jana Nayagan box office collection day 4: Vijay film earns Rs 124.75 Crore in India Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan continues its impressive box office run. According to Sacnilk, the film collected an estimated Rs 32.00 crore net on Day 4 across 12,107 shows nationwide. With this, the film's total India net collection has climbed to Rs 124.75 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 145.98 crore so far.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd