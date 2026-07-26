Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 3 Live Update: Vijay’s film earns Rs 171 cr worldwide

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 3 Update: The Vijay film sees 34.8% growth on Saturday.

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 3 Live Update: After months of delays and controversy surrounding its release, Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, touted as the actor’s swansong before his full-time entry into politics, finally hit theatres on Thursday. The film opened to an impressive response, collecting Rs 42.7 crore net on its first day. After earning Rs 21.15 crore net on Day 2, the film witnessed a strong jump on Day 3, collecting Rs 28.50 crore net, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

With this, Jana Nayagan has collected an estimated Rs 74.44 crore net and Rs 87.50 crore gross in India after three days of its theatrical run. Worldwide, the movie has grossed Rs 171.84 crore.

Story continues below this ad Also Read | Lathis in Delhi, heroes on screen: As Singham turns 15, Bollywood’s supercop myth shattered The film recorded an overall Tamil occupancy of 61.04% on Sunday. Occupancy improved as the day progressed, with morning shows recording 42.92%, followed by 59.31% in the afternoon, 67% in the evening, and a high of 74.92% during the night shows. Among the key markets, Chennai recorded the highest occupancy at 86.8% across 1,046 shows, while Bengaluru registered 48.5% occupancy from 707 shows. In a recent interview, director H. Vinoth discussed the response to Jana Nayagan. He told Rangaraj Pandey, “Whenever a Vijay sir movie comes out, for about a week people say this is good, that isn’t good, this doesn’t work, that doesn’t, and all that. Then after a week, they say it’s not that great after all. Six months later, it starts becoming a big hit in society.” Produced by Venkat K. Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan also stars Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju, Nasser, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain, and Priyamani. Live Updates Jul 26, 2026 08:50 AM IST Jana Nayagan's Tamil version dominates On Day 3, the Tamil version of Jana Nayagan continued to drive the film's box office performance, collecting an estimated Rs 24.40 crore net with a strong 59% occupancy across 6,368 shows. The Hindi version contributed Rs 2.70 crore net, recording 15% occupancy from 4,628 shows, while the Telugu version added Rs 1.40 crore net with 24% occupancy across 1,303 shows. Jul 26, 2026 08:30 AM IST Jana Nayagan sees 34.8% Jump on Day 3 Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan witnessed a strong surge at the box office on its third day, with collections jumping 34.8% from Day 2. After earning Rs 21.15 crore net on Friday, the Vijay starrer collected an estimated Rs 28.50 crore net on Saturday. Jul 26, 2026 08:22 AM IST Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan nears Rs 175 crore worldwide Jana Nayagan continued its strong international run on Day 3, earning an estimated Rs 20 crore from overseas markets. This takes the film's total overseas gross to Rs 63.50 crore. With its India and overseas earnings combined, the Vijay starrer has now grossed Rs 171.84 crore worldwide in just three days, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. Jul 26, 2026 08:13 AM IST Jana Nayagan grosses Rs 100 crore in India According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan continued its impressive box office run on Day 3, collecting an estimated Rs 28.50 crore net across 12,299 shows in India. With this, the Vijay starrer has taken its total India gross collection to Rs 108.34 crore, while its cumulative India net collection now stands at Rs 92.35 crore after three days.

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