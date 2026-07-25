Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 2 Update: Vijay’s film earns over Rs 112 cr worldwide

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 2 Update: Vijay's film witnesses massive drop on Friday.

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 2 Update: Actor-politician Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan opened strongly at the box office, earning Rs 42.7 crore net in India on its first day. However, the movie witnessed a sharp drop in collections on Friday. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan earned Rs 21.15 crore net on its second day, taking its total India collection to Rs 63.85 crore. Worldwide, the movie has earned Rs 112.50 crore.

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 44.33% on Friday, with 32.77% occupancy in the morning shows, 37.23% in the afternoon, 47% in the evening, and 60.31% during the night shows.

Story continues below this ad ALSO READ | Watching Jana Nayagan first day-first show in Chennai: Vijay’s farewell project that’s much more than a film

Recently, director H Vinoth talked about the response to Jana Nayagan. He told Rangaraj Pandey, “Whenever a Vijay sir movie comes out, for about a week people say this is good, that isn’t good, this doesn’t work, that doesn’t, and all that. Then after a week, they say it’s not that great after all. Six months later, it starts becoming a big hit in society.” Vinoth added, “It’s a really important movie in Tamil Nadu’s film industry. For me, it’s kind of like a real dream, like being right in the middle of those two worlds.” Also Read – ‘Anandhi Ajay breaks down as she’s cut out from Vijay’s Jana Nayagan: ‘Worked for 1 year’ Jana Nayagan marks the end of Vijay’s three-decade long career, spanning over 60 films. The movie, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, also features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. It released in theatres on July 23. Live Updates Jul 25, 2026 08:27 AM IST Jana Nayagan earns Rs 21.15 cr on day 2 On Day 2, Jana Nayagan witnessed a sharp drop at the box office, earning nearly half of its opening-day collection. The film collected Rs 21.15 crore in India, recording an overall 29% occupancy across 12,190 shows.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd