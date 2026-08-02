Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 10 Update: Vijay’s film sees 119.7% growth, worldwide gross crosses Rs 280 cr

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 10: Vijay's farewell film nears Rs 165 crore net mark in India.

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 10 Update: Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has regained momentum at the box office after a brief weekday slowdown in its first week of release. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 7.80 crore net in India on Day 10 (second Saturday), marking an impressive 119.7% jump from its Day 9 collection of Rs 3.55 crore.

The strong weekend jump has pushed the film’s total India net collection to Rs 164.90 crore, while its India gross collection now stands at Rs 192.50 crore.

Story continues below this ad Jana Nayagan has also continued its steady overseas run, grossing around Rs 88 crore internationally. With this, the film’s worldwide gross collection has climbed to approximately Rs 280.50 crore, underlining its successful theatrical run. The Tamil version continues to be the biggest contributor to the film’s earnings, while the second Saturday boost suggests that audience interest remains strong despite the release entering its second week. Trade observers will now closely watch whether the film can maintain this momentum through Sunday and continue its march towards the Rs 175 crore India net milestone. On Day 10, the Tamil version of Jana Nayagan recorded an overall occupancy of 48.29%, reflecting a strong second-Saturday boost. The film opened with 28.00% occupancy in the morning shows before witnessing steady growth throughout the day. Occupancy climbed to 47.08% in the afternoon, increased further to 56.85% during the evening, and peaked at 61.23% in the night shows. Released as Vijay’s farewell film, Jana Nayagan has maintained a strong hold at the box office despite facing mixed reviews and competition. Live Updates Aug 2, 2026 10:50 AM IST Jana Nayagan Day 10 Tamil occupancy On Day 10, the Tamil (2D) version of Jana Nayagan registered an overall occupancy of 48.29%, reflecting a strong second Saturday boost. The film opened with 28.00% occupancy in the morning shows before witnessing steady growth throughout the day. Occupancy climbed to 47.08% in the afternoon, increased further to 56.85% during the evening, and peaked at 61.23% in the night shows. Aug 2, 2026 10:20 AM IST Jana Nayagan Day 10 Language-Wise Box Office Collection The Tamil version of Jana Nayagan continued to lead the film's box office performance on Day 10, collecting Rs 7.25 crore net with 51% occupancy across 2,503 shows. The Hindi version contributed Rs 0.50 crore while registering 14% occupancy from 1,571 shows, while the Telugu version earned Rs 0.05 crore with 22% occupancy across 128 shows. Aug 2, 2026 10:02 AM IST Jana Nayagan Worldwide Collection Day 10: Vijay's film crosses Rs 280 cr mark globally Jana Nayagan continued its steady overseas run on Day 10, collecting an estimated Rs 3 crore, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 88 crore. With the latest additions from domestic and international markets, the film's worldwide gross collection has now climbed to an impressive Rs 280.50 crore. Aug 2, 2026 09:56 AM IST Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 10: Vijay's film earns Rs 7.80 cr on Saturday According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan collected around Rs 7.80 crore net across 4,202 shows on Day 10, registering a strong second Saturday boost. With this, the film's total India gross collection has reached Rs 192.50 crore, while its total India net collection now stands at Rs 164.90 crore.

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