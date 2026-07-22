Jana Nayagan box office collection day 1: Vijay’s swansong estimated to open at Rs 100 cr worldwide

Jana Nayagan advance booking: The long-awaited swansong of Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay is all set to release in cinemas this Thursday, a couple of months after he took oath as the new chief minister of Tamil Nadu after his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam won the state assembly elections. H Vinoth’s action thriller Jana Nayagan finally releases on July 23 after months-long battle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Owing to constant delays, Jana Nayagan also leaked online earlier this year, with industry trackers claiming it’s already been watched by over 1.20 crore people. However, that hasn’t dimmed the frenzy for the theatrical release. The film will open in 2500 screens across the country, with shows starting as early as 6 am in multiple regions. However, in Vijay’s home turf of Tamil Nadu, as is the norm, the first shows will take place only at 9 am.

Having already earned Rs 15.09 crore in India and Rs 30 crore globally via advance booking so far, including block bookings, trade estimates suggest the major opening of Jana Nayagan could land anywhere between the Rs 80 crore and the Rs 100 crore marks at the worldwide box office, as per Sacnilk. However, with only one day of advance booking left before the Thursday release, the estimation would depend mostly on spot bookings and word of mouth.

Jana Nayagan advance booking

Of the Rs 15.09 crore figure, the lion’s share belongs to the native Tamil version, which earned Rs 10.22 crore by selling 4.17 lakh tickets across 5091 shows. It’s followed by the dubbed Telugu version, titled Jana Nayakudu, which has clocked in Rs 12 lakh. But the dubbed Hindi version, titled Jana Neta, is relatively quite dismal so far. It’s only sold 7200 tickets for the opening day — including 5100 in PVR, 1,600 in INOX, and 500 in Cinepolis.

In terms of the price point, there’s a stark disparity in the tickets of Jana Nayagan in different regions. For instance, the prices in Tamil Nadu are capped between Rs 54 and Rs 190, but the premium recliner seats in some multiplexes of Bengaluru cost as high as Rs 2500. Despite that, the film has sold over 5.01 lakh tickets on BookMyShow.

Jana Nayagan is also selling tickets like hot cakes overseas, particularly in North America. Its advance bookings show a sale of $350,000 (approximately Rs 2.93 crore), with the US contributing the most at $229,621 (approximately Rs 1.92 crore). The momentum is certainly slower than what it was when the film was first scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on January 9.

A new Jana Nayagan

The KVN Productions head confirmed the version audiences will see in theatres will be drastically different from the cut submitted to the CBFC last year. The seven-month delay was used to add fresh footage, new songs, and multiple modifications. In the film’s official title card, Vijay is described as “the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu” instead of merely as an actor. Direct references and nods to his political party have also been worked into the final cut.

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The CBFC had ordered nearly 20 seconds of cuts, 10 seconds of replacement footage, and the muting of religious references. The film has generated huge excitement, being widely seen as Vijay’s farewell to cinema as he now devotes himself full-time to politics. It features a prominent ensemble cast, including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, and Narain.