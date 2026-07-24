Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 1 Live Update: Vijay’s last film earns over Rs 78 crore

Jana Nayagan box office collection day 1: Vijay's last film eyes Rs 100 crore mark.

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 1 Live Update: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay’s last film Jana Nayagan finally hit theatres on July 23 to mixed reviews. At the box office, however, the movie got off to a promising start.

According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan grossed Rs 48.27 crore crore on Thursday. Overseas, the film collected Rs 30, taking the total worldwide collection to Rs 78.27 crore.

Story continues below this ad Also Read – Jana Nayagan movie review: Vijay’s last film unravels under pressure of being Vijay’s last film On Day 1, the film had an overall theatre occupancy of 68.31% in Tamil language – with morning shows at 73.85%, afternoon shows at 62.46%, evening shows at 63.62%, and night shows at 73.31%. With a worldwide opening-day collection of Rs 78.27 crore, Jana Nayagan, reportedly made on a budget of over Rs 300 crore, has outperformed Vijay’s previous releases The Greatest of All Time and Leo, which earned Rs 51.39 crore and Rs 75.53 crore, respectively, on Day 1. While the film has opened strongly at the box office, its critical reception has been divided. An excerpt from SCREEN’s review of Jana Nayagan read, “The first half broadly follows the Bhagavanth Kesari template. Vijay is introduced as a prisoner. An action sequence in a jail establishes his physical dominance. Then comes a lengthy introduction for Bobby Deol’s Phoenix, and this is where the film’s problems begin. Where the film works, and it does work in stretches, is where Vijay is allowed to be himself. There are a handful of elevation moments that land the way they are supposed to, where the background score swells, the crowd erupts, and for a few seconds, the film remembers what it is supposed to be.” Besides Vijay, Jana Nayagan also features Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde. It has been directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions. Live Updates Jul 24, 2026 08:45 AM IST Actor Anandhi says her scenes were cut from Jana Nayagan Actor Anandhi expressed her disappointment over not appearing in Jana Nayagan, saying, "Naan nadicha scenes Jana Nayagan padathula varala... I'm unlucky (The scenes I acted in were not included in Jana Nayagan. I'm unlucky)." Along with a broken-heart emoji, she shared her sadness that the scenes she had acted in did not make it to the final cut of Vijay's farewell film. Jul 24, 2026 08:31 AM IST Jana Nayagan Day 1 occupancy: Vijay-starrer records strong 68.31% overall footfall According to Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan registered an impressive 68.31% overall occupancy in Tamil on Day 1. The film opened strongly with 73.85% occupancy during the morning shows, followed by 62.46% in the afternoon. Evening shows recorded 63.62% occupancy, while the film witnessed another surge at night with 73.31% occupancy, reflecting strong audience turnout throughout its opening day. Jul 24, 2026 08:15 AM IST Jana Nayagan Box Office Day 1: Vijay's film opens with Rs 78.27 crore worldwide gross Overseas, the Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan has grossed Rs 30.00 crore, taking its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 78.27 crore on its opening day. Jul 24, 2026 08:13 AM IST Jana Nayagan Box Office Day 1: Vijay's farewell film grossed Rs 48.27 crore in India According to Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan has made a solid start at the box office, collecting an estimated Rs 41.00 crore net in India on Day 1 across 13,067 shows. The film's India gross stands at Rs 48.27 crore.

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