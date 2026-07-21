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Jana Nayagan advance booking: Vijay’s final film grosses Rs 15 cr, but trails Leo and GOAT
Vijay's swansong Jana Nayagan has crossed Rs 15 crore in Day 1 advance bookings. However, early trends indicate it is trailing Leo and GOAT.
With less than 48 hours to go until the worldwide release of director H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan, starring Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay in the lead role, the “Thalapathy” fever has once again gripped the country, albeit probably for the last time. Touted as the actor-turned-politician’s swansong, Jana Nayagan will hit the screens on Thursday, July 23, with premieres scheduled as early as 6 am in various states.
Jana Nayagan Day 1 advance booking
Meanwhile, the political action drama is already witnessing phenomenal advance bookings and has grossed over Rs 15 crore on its opening day in the domestic market. As of 9 am on Tuesday, July 21, Jana Nayagan’s Day 1 advance booking gross stood at Rs 15.09 crore (including block seats), according to industry tracker Sacnilk.
While the Tamil edition of the movie has grossed about Rs 10.22 crore from the sale of 4,17,636 tickets across 5,091 shows, the Telugu and Hindi versions have registered only nominal earnings of Rs 12,02,431 and Rs 29,210, respectively. Interestingly, the lion’s share of the movie’s collection has come from Tamil Nadu (Rs 6.74 crore), Karnataka (Rs 4.88 crore), and Kerala (Rs 1.8 crore).
How Jana Nayagan is performing compared to Leo and GOAT
Although the political action drama has been witnessing extraordinary pre-sales since tickets went live on Sunday, July 19, the booking trend has reportedly been different from what some industry analysts had anticipated. While many expected most shows to sell out in record time, this hasn’t been the case; bookings have grown steadily rather than explosively.
In fact, Jana Nayagan is trailing Vijay’s last two films in advance bookings at the moment. While director Venkat Prabhu’s The Greatest of All Time (2024) recorded Rs 29.83 crore in advance booking gross in the domestic market and registered a worldwide opening of Rs 126.32 crore eventually, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo (2023) had witnessed Rs 46.36 crore (without block seats) in Day 1 advance booking gross and collected Rs 148.5 crore worldwide on its opening day.
Will Jana Nayagan beat Rajinikanth’s Coolie?
At the current rate, Sacnilk has predicted that the political action drama is likely to open at about Rs 50-60 crore in India. However, this may change if the movie witnesses strong last-minute ticket bookings. Regardless, it remains to be seen whether Jana Nayagan can surpass director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Rajinikanth-led Coolie (Rs 151 crore) and register the highest day-one worldwide collection for a Tamil film.
Also starring Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Narain, and Nassar in key roles, Jana Nayagan features music by Anirudh Ravichander.
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