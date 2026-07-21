Jana Nayagan advance booking: Vijay’s final film grosses Rs 15 cr, but trails Leo and GOAT

With less than 48 hours to go until the worldwide release of director H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan, starring Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay in the lead role, the “Thalapathy” fever has once again gripped the country, albeit probably for the last time. Touted as the actor-turned-politician’s swansong, Jana Nayagan will hit the screens on Thursday, July 23, with premieres scheduled as early as 6 am in various states.

Jana Nayagan Day 1 advance booking

Meanwhile, the political action drama is already witnessing phenomenal advance bookings and has grossed over Rs 15 crore on its opening day in the domestic market. As of 9 am on Tuesday, July 21, Jana Nayagan’s Day 1 advance booking gross stood at Rs 15.09 crore (including block seats), according to industry tracker Sacnilk.