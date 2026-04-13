Jana Nayagan: 6 people arrested for leaking Vijay’s unreleased film online

Vijay’s much-anticipated final film, Jana Nayagan, was recently leaked online, ahead of its theatrical release. The actor, who will take a political plunge right after, has been awaiting the release of his movie for over three months. It was postponed after the Central Board of Film Certification failed to validate it in time. Much to the industry’s shock, Jana Nayagan was illegally circulated on the internet a few days ago. In response, the makers have confirmed taking legal action against those responsible. The legal counsel for KVN Productions has now confirmed that the Cyber Crime Department has arrested six people for the online leak.

The legal team of the makers is being represented by Vijayan Subhramanium. He took to his X handle and wrote, “The Cyber Crime Department has already arrested 6 persons in connection with the illegal circulation of leaked content from #Jana Nayagan. Any person downloading, forwarding, sharing or circulating leaked scenes in any form through social media or digital platforms will be traced and subjected to immediate criminal prosecution. Strict action will follow without exception.”

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He shared the long note, along with a legal notice, which was posted on social media after Jana Nayagan was leaked online. The notice was issued on behalf of the film’s producer, KVN Productions. It read, “I am the legal counsel for KVN Productions LLP and issue this Public Notice under the instructions of my client. My client is the Producer of the film Jana Nayagan starring Vijay, directed by H. Vinoth and with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film has been produced by investing several hundred crores and the film carries enormous theatrical, satellite, OTT and commercial value.”

The Cyber Crime Department has already arrested 6 persons in connection with the illegal circulation of leaked content from #Jana Nayagan. Any person downloading, forwarding, sharing or circulating leaked scenes in any form through social media or digital platforms will be traced… https://t.co/bVrxljbZNr — Vijayan Subramanian (@lawyervijayan) April 12, 2026

It added, “It has come to my client’s notice with utmost shock and urgency that certain scenes from the film Jana Nayagan have been illegally accessed, downloaded, copied and circulated by certain persons and forwarded to several third parties, creating a serious threat of digital leakage through various social media platforms.”

“It is hereby informed that any downloading, forwarding, sharing, uploading, reposting, storing or circulating of such leaked scenes or clips of the Film Jana Nayagan through WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, websites, torrents or any other digital medium amounts to serious criminal offence and copyright violation and every person involved shall be individually liable for Criminal action. My client has already initiated appropriate legal action against the person who unlawfully downloaded and forwarded scenes from the film Jana Nayagan, and further proceedings are actively being pursued against all persons involved in such illegal circulation,” the notice concluded.

About Jana Nayagan

Helmed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan also features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani. Jana Nayagan is Vijay’s last film before he enters politics full time. The political thriller was set to hit the theatres on January 9, but had to be postponed after the CBFC didn’t certify it in time.