Monday, Dec 12, 2022

Jailer teaser: Rajinikanth as Muthuvel Pandian arrives in style. Watch video

On Rajinikanth's 72nd birthday, the makers of Jailer dropped a teaser video of the Superstar as Muthuvel Pandian, leaving fans excited.

RajinikanthRajinikanth will be seen next in Jailer.
A teaser of Rajnikanth’s much-awaited movie Jailer is here. On the occasion of Superstar’s birthday, the makers of Jailer dropped a teaser of Muthuvel Pandian, the character Rajinikanth plays in the film. And from the looks of it, seems like fans are in for a treat.

The video opens with Rajinikanth getting ready, as a number of slow-mo shots are captured with him in the background. He dons a pair of glasses and almost empties a bottle of deo as he sprays it on himself. After getting a good view of himself in the mirror, he takes out a long sword from the drawer. Before the video ends, fans get a good glimpse of the actor’s close-up, as he stares at the camera.

Fans could not hold their excitement and dropped comments on the teaser. A fan wrote, “Thalaivar+ Bgm = Goosebumps , ” while another added, ” The reason he is still on the Superstar throne is his ability to quickly transit and modify himself to choose a script which garners the pulse of the audience! Forever Enchanting! And one and only Super Star ! Happiest Birthday Thalaivaaa..” Another user commented, ” Age 70+ , But still Superstar rocks whole Kollywood shakes…”
Also Read |Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: At 72, how Thalaivar invalidated his own song Ra Ra Ramaiya from Baashha

Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer is bankrolled by Sun Pictures. The film, with music by Anirudh Ravichander, also stars Shivarajkumar, Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan and Vinayakan in pivotal roles. It is expected to hit cinema halls on April 14, 2023.

Earlier in the day, along with many celebrities, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan also took to his Twitter handle to wish Rajinikanth. He posted an unseen picture with Rajinikanth on his 72nd birthday. SRK wished the veteran actor and called him the “coolest and humblest star of stars.”

In the picture, Shah Rukh and Rajinikanth are seen sitting beside each other and smiling while holding hands. SRK wrote in the caption, “To the coolest., swaggiest, humblest star of stars forever and ever….love you @rajinikanth sir. Wishing you the healthiest & happiest Birthday.”

First published on: 12-12-2022 at 06:33:34 pm
