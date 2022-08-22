Jailer: Rajinikanth plays a man you don’t want to mess with in intense first look. See photo

The character look of superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie Jailer was released on Monday. The 71-year-old actor strikes an intense pose in the photo. He sports a beard and has a frown on his face. His stance seems to be clear — I am a man you don’t want to mess with.
The look was revealed as the shooting of the film began on Monday. Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film’s bankrolled by Sun Pictures, which also produced Rajinikanth’s previous movie.
#Jailer begins his action Today!@rajinikanth @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial pic.twitter.com/6eTq1YKPPA
— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) August 22, 2022
Rajinikanth was last seen in the 2021 family drama Annaatthe. Director Siva’s movie, set against the backdrop of a village, was released to mixed reviews and didn’t shatter the box office records as normally expected by Rajinikanth movies. However, the producers said that the film was a profitable venture for them as it performed well across Tamil Nadu.
Nelson’s last movie was Beast, starring Vijay in the lead. The film was released amid a lot of hype given that, Nelson was at the time basking in the success of Doctor. The Sivakarthikeyan-starrer that was released in 2021 was both a critical and commercial hit and put Nelson in the league of big directors. However, he came under a lot of fire when Beast didn’t meet the expectations.
Beast was a critical disaster, but thanks to Vijay’s stardom, the film managed to power through all the poor ratings to emerge successful commercially. At the time, it was speculated that he may be dropped as Jailer’s director. Both Nelson and Rajinikanth had to make a public effort through their social media posts to end that speculation.
Subscriber Only Stories
Jailer’s music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The makers are yet to announce the full details of the cast and crew.
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'
US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging marketsPremium
Praggnanandhaa beats World Champion Magnus Carlsen again
Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Jailer: Rajinikanth plays a man you don’t want to mess with in intense first look. See photo
Fallout from FIFA suspension continues: Indian football team’s matches against Singapore, Vietnam cancelled
Koffee With Karan 7: Shahid Kapoor hints about Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra wedding, Karan Johar says ‘bacche kamaal ke honge’
Miss Universe to now allow married women, mothers to participate?
New Zealand beat Windies in 3rd ODI, clinch series 2-1
Boy ‘dismisses’ statue holding a bat with brilliant spin delivery. Watch video
Court extends Sanjay Raut’s judicial custody till September 5
Police say borders, national highways heavily congested as farmers come to Delhi for protest at Jantar Mantar
BJP to chalk out strategy against NC-led all party meet over inclusion of non-locals in voter list
Twinkle Khanna says she pays for kids Nitara and Aarav’s education, never had a joint bank account with husband Akshay Kumar
All 23 AIIMS to be named after local heroes, monuments
In a first, OTT streaming surpasses cable TV, captures largest share of TV viewing: Nielsen