Monday, August 22, 2022

Jailer: Rajinikanth plays a man you don’t want to mess with in intense first look. See photo

Jailer first look: Rajinikanth looks like a man you don't want to mess with in the first photo from Nelson Dilipkumar's film.

Jailer poster.

The character look of superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie Jailer was released on Monday. The 71-year-old actor strikes an intense pose in the photo. He sports a beard and has a frown on his face. His stance seems to be clear — I am a man you don’t want to mess with.

The look was revealed as the shooting of the film began on Monday. Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film’s bankrolled by Sun Pictures, which also produced Rajinikanth’s previous movie.

Rajinikanth was last seen in the 2021 family drama Annaatthe. Director Siva’s movie, set against the backdrop of a village, was released to mixed reviews and didn’t shatter the box office records as normally expected by Rajinikanth movies. However, the producers said that the film was a profitable venture for them as it performed well across Tamil Nadu.

Nelson’s last movie was Beast, starring Vijay in the lead. The film was released amid a lot of hype given that, Nelson was at the time basking in the success of Doctor. The Sivakarthikeyan-starrer that was released in 2021 was both a critical and commercial hit and put Nelson in the league of big directors. However, he came under a lot of fire when Beast didn’t meet the expectations.

Beast was a critical disaster, but thanks to Vijay’s stardom, the film managed to power through all the poor ratings to emerge successful commercially. At the time, it was speculated that he may be dropped as Jailer’s director. Both Nelson and Rajinikanth had to make a public effort through their social media posts to end that speculation.

Jailer’s music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The makers are yet to announce the full details of the cast and crew.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 11:49:16 am
