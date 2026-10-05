Jailer 2 trailer: Rajinikanth returns with a bigger cast and an even bigger battle. Watch

Jailer 2 trailer: Sun Pictures released trailer for Jailer 2 on Monday, October 5, offering audiences their first detailed glimpse of the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer.

The trailer arrives ten days before the release, following a promotional campaign that has included four singles from Anirudh Ravichander’s 12-track album, including the Nora Fatehi special number “Bindaas”.

What the Jailer 2 trailer shows

The Jailer 2 trailer picks up from where Jailer left off. Rajinikanth reprises his role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, the retired jailer who dismantled an idol smuggling network in the first film. The sequel finds the entire racketeering network turning against him, with former allies and new enemies converging on the retired officer who thought his fight was over. While his enemies try to track him, Tiger is seen working as a driver in a remote village.