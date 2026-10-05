Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Jailer 2 trailer: Rajinikanth returns with a bigger cast and an even bigger battle. Watch
Jailer 2 trailer: Jailer 2 brings back Rajinikanth as the retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, alongside an expanded ensemble featuring SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty and Suraj Venjaramoodu.
Jailer 2 trailer: Sun Pictures released trailer for Jailer 2 on Monday, October 5, offering audiences their first detailed glimpse of the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer.
The trailer arrives ten days before the release, following a promotional campaign that has included four singles from Anirudh Ravichander’s 12-track album, including the Nora Fatehi special number “Bindaas”.
What the Jailer 2 trailer shows
The Jailer 2 trailer picks up from where Jailer left off. Rajinikanth reprises his role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, the retired jailer who dismantled an idol smuggling network in the first film. The sequel finds the entire racketeering network turning against him, with former allies and new enemies converging on the retired officer who thought his fight was over. While his enemies try to track him, Tiger is seen working as a driver in a remote village.
The trailer establishes a darker, more expansive conflict than the first film. While Jailer was primarily a cat-and-mouse game between Tiger and Vinayakan’s idol smuggler, Jailer 2 appears to involve multiple antagonists and a broader criminal conspiracy. SJ Suryah features prominently in the trailer in what appears to be a pivotal antagonist role, bringing his trademark unpredictability to a character whose motives are deliberately kept under wraps.
Vidya Balan makes her Tamil cinema debut in a role whose details have been kept under wraps. The trailer offers glimpses of her character without revealing her connection to Tiger Muthuvel Pandian or the central conflict. The trailer also shows glimpses of Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar. Vijay Sethupathi, who had earlier confirmed his involvement in the film, is not seen in the trailer.
The trailer showcases action sequences that appear to be significantly larger in scale than the first film. Nelson Dilipkumar, who established a distinctive visual style in Jailer that blended dark comedy with bursts of violence, appears to have amplified both elements for the sequel. The comedy, particularly between Rajinikanth and Yogi Babu, is prominently featured, suggesting the sequel will maintain the irreverent, crowd-pleasing tone that made the first film a phenomenon.
Also Read: ‘If I do a cameo in Rajinikanth’s film, people won’t even notice me’: Vijay Sethupathi
Jailer, released on 2023, was a turning point for Rajinikanth’s commercial trajectory. After a string of underperforming films and a decade of inconsistent box office results, Jailer collected over Rs 600 crore worldwide and became the second-highest-grossing Tamil film of all time after 2.0 at the time of its release.
Jailer 2 releases worldwide on October 15.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05