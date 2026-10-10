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Jailer 2 ticket price hike in AP; Rs 50 increase in single screens, Rs 75 in multiplexes
The Andhra Pradesh government has officially approved enhanced ticket rates for Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 across all theatres in the state for seven days.
The Andhra Pradesh government has granted permission to increase ticket prices for Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 across all theatres in the state for a seven-day window beginning October 15, the day the film releases. The order, issued on Friday, allows single-screen theatres to charge Rs 50 above the standard admission rate and multiplexes to charge Rs 75 above the standard rate, for five shows per day, from October 15 to October 21.
In practical terms, the order means a moviegoer in Andhra Pradesh watching Jailer 2 during its first week will pay more than the standard price.
About ticket prices in Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh operates under a government-controlled ticket pricing system. Under this order, the state government sets maximum ticket prices for all theatres, with separate caps for single screens and multiplexes. Any increase above these caps requires explicit government approval, which is granted on a film-by-film basis.
Andhra Pradesh is one of the few Indian states that controls theatrical ticket prices through government regulation. The neighbouring state of Telangana operates under a similar but separately administered system. In most other states, ticket pricing is market-driven, meaning exhibitors can charge whatever they believe the audience would be willing to pay.
The Jailer 2 price hike order is particularly notable in the context of the Dussehra release window. Vijay Deverakonda’s Ranabaali, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and releasing just one day later on October 16, will be sold at standard ticket prices in both Telugu states. Mythri issued a public statement on X last week explicitly denying reports that it had applied for a price hike. “Ranabaali will release at standard ticket prices, and we are confident that audiences will have a great cinematic experience this festive season,” the statement read.
About Jailer 2
Jailer 2 is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures. The application for the Andhra Pradesh price hike was submitted through Sithara Entertainments, which handles the film’s distribution in the state. The film stars Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian alongside SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa.
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