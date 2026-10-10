Jailer 2 ticket price hike in AP; Rs 50 increase in single screens, Rs 75 in multiplexes

The Andhra Pradesh government has granted permission to increase ticket prices for Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 across all theatres in the state for a seven-day window beginning October 15, the day the film releases. The order, issued on Friday, allows single-screen theatres to charge Rs 50 above the standard admission rate and multiplexes to charge Rs 75 above the standard rate, for five shows per day, from October 15 to October 21.

In practical terms, the order means a moviegoer in Andhra Pradesh watching Jailer 2 during its first week will pay more than the standard price.

About ticket prices in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh operates under a government-controlled ticket pricing system. Under this order, the state government sets maximum ticket prices for all theatres, with separate caps for single screens and multiplexes. Any increase above these caps requires explicit government approval, which is granted on a film-by-film basis.