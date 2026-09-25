Jailer 2 song ‘One Sun, One Moon’: Anirudh Ravichander track celebrates Rajinikanth’s stardom

Rajinikanth’s highly anticipated film Jailer 2 is set to hit theatres on October 15. Ahead of its release, the makers have been unveiling songs from the film. Following the high-energy track “Ala Bolelo”, the lyrical video of the second song, “One Sun, One Moon”, has now been released on YouTube.

“One Sun, One Moon” celebrates Rajinikanth‘s legacy and stardom. The lyrical video also offers fresh glimpses of Rajinikanth in the sequel of Jailer.

“One Sun, One Moon” is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Anirudh and MS Krsna, with lyrics by Heisenberg and Super Subu.

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Fans instantly flooded the comments section of the lyrical video on Youtube. “Anirudh Take AR Rahman Advice too seriously, that new phase is crazy !!!” a fan wrote in the comments section. Another user commented, “Goosebumps guaranteed.” “Anirudh will become madd… When it comes to Thalaivar,” a third comment read. “One SUN. One MOON. One ANIRUDH,” a user wrote.