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Jailer 2 song ‘One Sun, One Moon’: Anirudh Ravichander track celebrates Rajinikanth’s stardom
Jailer 2 song 'One Sun, One Moon' is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Anirudh and MS Krsna, with lyrics by Heisenberg and Super Subu.
Rajinikanth’s highly anticipated film Jailer 2 is set to hit theatres on October 15. Ahead of its release, the makers have been unveiling songs from the film. Following the high-energy track “Ala Bolelo”, the lyrical video of the second song, “One Sun, One Moon”, has now been released on YouTube.
“One Sun, One Moon” celebrates Rajinikanth‘s legacy and stardom. The lyrical video also offers fresh glimpses of Rajinikanth in the sequel of Jailer.
“One Sun, One Moon” is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Anirudh and MS Krsna, with lyrics by Heisenberg and Super Subu.
Fans instantly flooded the comments section of the lyrical video on Youtube. “Anirudh Take AR Rahman Advice too seriously, that new phase is crazy !!!” a fan wrote in the comments section. Another user commented, “Goosebumps guaranteed.” “Anirudh will become madd… When it comes to Thalaivar,” a third comment read. “One SUN. One MOON. One ANIRUDH,” a user wrote.
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Dhanush postpones OM for Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2
The buzz around Jailer 2 has also prompted other filmmakers to rethink their release plans. Recently, actor Dhanush announced that his upcoming film OM: Chapter 1, also featuring Mammootty, will not be released on its scheduled date of October 16, to avoid a clash with Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2.
Taking to his X handle on Wednesday, the actor-filmmaker admitted that the decision was made out of respect for Rajinikanth. “In times like these, shifting the release of a film comes with its own set of challenges. Our superstar, Rajinikanth sir, the man whom we have all admired and worshipped over the years, has his film arriving on October 15, just a day before ours. Out of immense respect for him, we have decided to postpone the release of our film, OM, to a later date.”
#OM pic.twitter.com/tK5f6bigTo
— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) September 23, 2026
Dhanush added, “At the same time, we will not be arriving for Diwali this year either, as Suriya sir’s film has already been announced for the same date. In all fairness, they announced their date first, and we strongly believe that big films should have a mutual understanding and respect each other’s decisions, keeping the larger welfare of cinema and the industry in mind.”
About Jailer 2
Jailer 2 is one of the most anticipated films of 2026. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and backed by Sun Pictures, the film also stars Shivarajkumar, Vidya Balan, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Suraj Venjaramoodu.
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