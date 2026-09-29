‘He will slip only once’: Jailer 2 song ‘One Name’ celebrates 50 years of Rajinikanth

The makers of Jailer 2 have released the song “One Name”, giving fans another glimpse into the world of Rajinikanth’s much-awaited film. The song is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, crooned by Yogisekar, Jagadeesh Kumar, Balraj, Sridhar Sena, Shenbagaraj, Govind Prasad and written by Super Subu.

Much like Jailer’s “Hukum,” Jailer 2’s “One Name” is also an out-and-out Rajinikanth-worship vehicle that never tries to hide its obsession with ‘Thalaivar’. The video opens with an animesque visual of “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian’s house before cutting to him from behind, standing in the living room as if waiting for someone.

Once the pallavi begins, “One Name” suddenly shifts gears, transforming into an energetic track that gives equal importance to its beats and vocals. “If you weigh his legacy, you will understand that he is a phenomenon,” Super Subu’s lyrics maintain, attesting that Rajinikanth completed 50 years by weathering hate like a flame of fire.