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‘He will slip only once’: Jailer 2 song ‘One Name’ celebrates 50 years of Rajinikanth
Jailer 2 song 'One Name' is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and written by Super Subu. The Rajinikanth film will hit screens on October 15, 2026.
The makers of Jailer 2 have released the song “One Name”, giving fans another glimpse into the world of Rajinikanth’s much-awaited film. The song is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, crooned by Yogisekar, Jagadeesh Kumar, Balraj, Sridhar Sena, Shenbagaraj, Govind Prasad and written by Super Subu.
Much like Jailer’s “Hukum,” Jailer 2’s “One Name” is also an out-and-out Rajinikanth-worship vehicle that never tries to hide its obsession with ‘Thalaivar’. The video opens with an animesque visual of “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian’s house before cutting to him from behind, standing in the living room as if waiting for someone.
Once the pallavi begins, “One Name” suddenly shifts gears, transforming into an energetic track that gives equal importance to its beats and vocals. “If you weigh his legacy, you will understand that he is a phenomenon,” Super Subu’s lyrics maintain, attesting that Rajinikanth completed 50 years by weathering hate like a flame of fire.
“He will slip only once; no one can ever come close to him after that. When he wins, the whole world celebrates,” the track asserts. Describing “Tiger” as “unstoppable, unbreakable, inflammable, and untameable,” the song positions Rajinikanth as the ultimate MVP (most valuable player).
Watch Jailer 2 song One Name below:
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Fans took to the comments section of the lyrical video to express their excitement about the song. A comment read, “Anirudh Will Become Madddd… When It Comes To Thalaivar Rajnikanth 🗿🫂💀🔥.” A user wrote, “Nothing can beat when Anirudh and Nelson collaborate for Rajinikanth 🥵🔥.” Another comment read, “No actor was and will be this handsome and stylish at this age ever in cinema history 🤩🥰😇💖💝💘.”
About Jailer 2
Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, and produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 will hit screens on October 15, 2026. The sequel also features Shivarajkumar, Vidya Balan, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Suraj Venjaramoodu.
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