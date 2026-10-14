Jailer 2 Movie Review Live Updates: Rajinikanth film earns Rs 62 cr in advance, eyes Rs 100 cr

Jailer 2 Tamil Movie Review and Release Live Updates: Rajinikanth-starrer to release on October 15.

Jailer 2 Movie Review and Release Live Updates: Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 is releasing in theatres on Thursday, October 14, and fans of the actor have been waiting with bated breath for the superstar to set the screen on fire once again. Jailer 2 is hyped to be the biggest Tamil release of the year as so far, in 2026, no Tamil film has managed to break records at the box office. The biggest hit of 2026 was Vijay’s last film Jana Nayagan, followed by Suriya’s Karuppu, but both these films couldn’t cross the Rs 350 crore mark.

Jailer 2 has huge shoes to fill as the previous installment of the film, which released in 2023, was one of the biggest hits of the year, and earned Rs 604 crore worldwide. After Jailer, Rajinikanth was seen in 2024’s Vettaiyan, where he shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan. The film earned Rs 254 crore worldwide. In 2025, Rajinikanth starred in Coolie, which was a massive hit earning Rs 518 crore worldwide.

Story continues below this ad During the Super Show held a few days ago for the film’s promotion, Rajinikanth said that he really wanted director Nelson to include Tamannaah in Jailer 2, as her special song, Kaavaalaa, became one of the highlights of the first film. The only missing element in Jailer 2 is Tamannaah. “I told Nelson to keep one song for Tamannaah,” he said. To this, Nelson responded, “I can’t keep it just because you like it, sir.” Rajinikanth quickly added, “I didn’t say I like it. If I had done whatever I liked, I would have become irrelevant and gone to Bengaluru. I’m still in the field because I’m doing what audiences are loving.” In Jailer 2, Nora Fatehi has a special dance number called ‘Bindaas’ in the film. Jailer 2 is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures. Alongside Rajinikanth, the film also stars SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa. The film has received a U/A 16+ certificate with a runtime of 165 minutes. Live Updates Oct 14, 2026 04:30 PM IST Jailer 2 Movie Review and Release Live: Rajinikanth-starrer's Hindi box office may open below Rs 3 crore Trade analyst Sumit Kadel has predicted a subdued opening for the Hindi version of Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 amid limited screenings in North India. He shared via X, "Jailer 2 (Hindi) is not releasing at national chain multiplexes across North India due to the 8-week OTT window clause. The showcasing at non-national chains and single screens is also far from satisfactory. I am expecting the Hindi version to open below Rs 3 Cr nett. Quite a sad scenario, as Jailer was immensely popular on OTT in Hindi, and the trade was expecting the sequel to perform very well at the box office." Oct 14, 2026 04:15 PM IST Jailer 2 Movie Release Live Updates: Rajinikanth-starrer's advance booking details Trade site sacnilk shared that Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 has grossed Rs 62.56 crore through advance bookings across India, including block seats, as of 3 pm IST on October 14, ahead of its theatrical release tomorrow. The film has sold 32.72 lakh advance tickets, with collections standing at Rs 54.66 crore excluding block seats. Tamil markets are leading the demand, while advance bookings for the Telugu and Hindi versions are also gaining momentum. Oct 14, 2026 04:08 PM IST Jailer 2 Movie Release Live Updates: Rajinikanth-starrer eyes Rs 100 crore opening Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in Jailer 2, which hits theatres on Thursday, October 15. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer, which grossed over Rs 600 crore worldwide, has generated considerable buzz ahead of its release. The film has reportedly collected over Rs 62 crore through advance bookings in India, while overseas advance sales for its opening day have crossed Rs 25 crore. Going by the current booking trends, Jailer 2 is expected to open at over Rs 100 crore worldwide on its first day, potentially making it one of Rajinikanth's biggest box office openers.

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