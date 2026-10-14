As Rajinikanth returns in Jailer 2, how first film set up Vidya Balan-SJ Suryah-starrer

Jailer 2 Movie Release Date: Rajinikanth returns to the screen as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in Jailer 2 on Thursday, October 15, the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster that collected over Rs 600 crore worldwide. The Nelson Dilipkumar-directed sequel arrives with a U/A 16+ certificate, a runtime of 165 minutes, a 12-track album by Anirudh Ravichander, an ensemble cast that is significantly larger than the original, and one question that has lingered since August 10, 2023: what happens when the network comes for Tiger?

The film is getting a good traction at the box office and is likely to emerge as one of Rajinikanth’s biggest hits ever. The film has recorded over Rs 57 crore in advance bookings in India, while overseas advance sales for the opening day have reportedly crossed Rs 25 crore. Going by the advance booking, the film will open at over Rs 100 crore on day 1.

Where the first Jailer ended

The original Jailer introduced Tiger Muthuvel Pandian as a man living two lives. On the surface, he was a gentle, retired police officer in Kodambakkam, Chennai, spending his days cooking for his family, watching over his grandson Rithvik and being lovingly managed by his wife Vijaya, played by Ramya Krishnan. Beneath that surface was the man he used to be: the ruthless, feared jailer of Tihar Prison who had disciplined criminals harshly but also helped them reform, earning a vast network of loyal allies across India’s underworld.

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The first film’s conflict was triggered when Pandian’s son, ACP Arjun, played by Vasanth Ravi, became entangled in an investigation into a temple idol smuggling ring run by Varman, played by Vinayakan. Arjun went missing. The smugglers threatened Pandian’s family, including his grandson. And the retired jailer was forced to resurrect the Tiger.

What followed was a methodical dismantling of Varman’s network. Pandian enlisted his old allies: Narasimha (Shiva Rajkumar), a reformed criminal in Mandya who provided sharpshooters; Kamdev (Jackie Shroff), a Bihari gangster; and Mathew (Mohanlal), a Mumbai-based smuggler who helped destroy Varman’s smuggling routes. Together, they cornered Varman, killed his men and ended his operation.

But the film’s twist ends up being a personal one. Arjun, Pandian’s own son, turned out to be corrupt, secretly working with Varman’s network. In the film’s climax, Pandian confronted Arjun and gave him a final chance to surrender. While Arjun refuses, he draws a gun on his own father. Narasimha’s snipers shoot him dead. Pandian walked away into the night, having destroyed the network but lost his son in the process.

Before dying, Varman issued a warning that functions as the direct setup for Jailer 2. He told Pandian that there was a “huge network” behind him and that they would not spare Pandian if anything happened to him. Pandian disregarded the warning, killing him anyway. The network, three years later, has finally arrived.

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Also Read: Rajinikanth had a nervous breakdown, was hospitalised: ‘I couldn’t cope with stardom’

What we know about Jailer 2’s story

The makers have kept the plot tightly guarded, but pieces have emerged through the trailer and overseas censor submissions. According to the synopsis that surfaced during the overseas censor process, Jailer 2 follows Pandian as he tries to live a peaceful life away from his violent past. That peace is shattered when a dangerous syndicate, the “huge network” Varman warned about, expands its reach and threatens his family once again.

The trailer shows Pandian goes undercover as a driver, operating from the shadows to take on new enemies while protecting his family. Byt this time, the enemies are not a single smuggler operating from a hideout. They are a sprawling criminal organisation that reaches across borders and institutions.

The returning cast and what they mean

Several key characters from the first film return, and their presence is not merely nostalgic. Each serves a narrative function in continuing the story.

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Ramya Krishnan returns as Vijaya Pandian, Tiger’s wife. In the first film, she was the emotional anchor of the family and the person who kept Tiger’s domestic life grounded. Her return ensures the sequel retains its family dimension.

Mirnaa returns as Swetha Pandian, Arjun’s widow and Tiger’s daughter-in-law. Yogi Babu returns as Vimal, while Mohanlal returns as Mathew, Tiger’s trusted ally from his jailer days who destroyed Varman’s smuggling routes in the first film. Shiva Rajkumar returns as Narasimha, the reformed criminal whose men provided the firepower for the final assault on Varman. Both characters were introduced as part of Tiger’s vast network of former inmates who owed him loyalty.

Along with them, Jackie Shroff reprises his role as Kamdev, a gangster who was initially hired to kill Pandian and his family. It is later revealed that he was once imprisoned in Tihar Jail, where Pandian, the then jailer, helped reform Kamdev’s life. Their return suggests the sequel will expand on this network rather than abandon it.

Also Read: Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 won’t release its Hindi version in PVR INOX, Cinepolis over OTT window

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The new additions

The sequel significantly expands the ensemble with new characters who appear designed to raise the stakes beyond what a single idol smuggler could provide.

SJ Suryah plays Bodhi Kalpak, a character the trailer positions as a pivotal antagonist. Suryah, known for his unpredictable screen presence and his ability to oscillate between menace and comedy within a single scene, features prominently in the trailer and appears to be the primary new threat Tiger faces.

Mithun Chakraborty’s entry in the trailer is strikingly different from his presence in the first film. The veteran actor appears in a wheelchair, sporting a gruff, weathered look with thin hair slicked back. Vidya Balan plays Kantha, making her Tamil cinema debut. The trailer keeps her character’s details deliberately hidden, suggesting her role may involve a reveal that the makers do not want to spoil.

Vidya Balan plays a key role in Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2. (Credit: Sun Pictures) Vidya Balan plays a key role in Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2. (Credit: Sun Pictures)

Suraj Venjaramoodu plays as Dileep, a gangster who is also part of the network that is searching for Pandian. Actress Apeksha Porwal appears in the trailer in an action-heavy role, seen holding a gun and performing multiple stunt sequences. Her involvement in the film had not been publicly confirmed before the trailer’s release, and fans initially identified her as a “mystery addition” to the cast. Porwal herself addressed the speculation on social media, confirming her presence in the film. “Since it’s everywhere anyway, did you catch your girl in the trailer of Jailer 2 yet?” she wrote on Instagram.

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Nora Fatehi makes her Tamil debut with the special song Bindaas, stepping into the role that Tamannaah Bhatia occupied in the first film with the viral hit Kaavaalaa.

About Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Music by Anirudh Ravichander. Cinematography by Vijay Karthik Kannan. Editing by R Nirmal. Production design by DRK Kiran. Action choreography by Chethan D’Souza. Produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures. The film releases worldwide on October 15.