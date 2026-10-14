Jailer 2 box office day 1: Rajinikanth film sells 15 lakh tickets, eyes Rs 100 cr worldwide

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Prediction Day 1: Nelson Dilipkumar’s action thriller Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth, is on its way to becoming one of Rajinikanth’s biggest hits ever, if the advance booking and pre-release buzz are anything to go by. The film has recorded over Rs 57 crore in advance bookings in India, while overseas advance sales for the opening day have reportedly crossed Rs 25 crore.

The advance booking for Jailer 2 started last week, giving the film a good head start at the box office. As per the latest figures, the film has sold 14.47 lakh tickets in advance for the opening day (Thursday, October 15) alone, earning Rs 30.90 crore at the domestic box office. Given the tremendous buzz, the opening day has naturally recorded the highest advance sales.

The advance booking for Friday, October 16 (day 2) is worth Rs 7.88 crore through the sale of 4.49 lakh tickets. Another 4.34 lakh tickets have already been sold for Saturday, October 17 (day 3), adding Rs 7.59 crore to the total. On Sunday, October 18 (day 4), 4.06 lakh tickets have been sold for Rs 7.08 crore, as per Sacnilk.

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The advance booking has even spilled over to the next week, with Rs 2.88 crore earned through the sale of 1.71 lakh tickets for Monday, October 19 (day 5). The advance booking for Tuesday, October 20 hasn’t been opened yet, though that’s expected to rake in huge numbers, given it’s a holiday on the occasion of Dussehra.

The total advance booking of Jailer 2 in India, as of the morning before its release, stands at Rs 57.30 crore, through the sale of 29.69 lakh tickets across 31,812 screens in India. The advance booking for the opening day — Rs 30.90 crore — has surpassed that of Siva’s 2021 action comedy Annatthe (Rs 23.25 crore), making it the second-highest opening-day advance booking for a Rajinikanth film, behind Lokesh Kanagaraj’s action thriller Coolie (Rs 46.36 crore), which released last year.

Jailer 2 advance booking in Tamil Nadu

Rajinikanth’s home turf of Tamil Nadu naturally leads the race with its contribution of Rs 10 crore for the opening day alone. With more than 3,300 shows across the state, over 500 are already houseful. Almost half of Tamil Nadu’s opening-day advance sales have come from Chennai, where Rs 4.80 crore has been collected across more than 1,000 shows.

The opening-day advance booking for Jailer 2 in Tamil Nadu is the sixth highest so far. The next benchmark is another Rajinikanth-starrer, T. J. Gnanavel’s 2024 action thriller Vettaiyan, which recorded Rs 12.63 crore.

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Jailer 2 advance booking worldwide

Jailer 2 is already making waves overseas as well. Its advance booking has registered a sum of more than Rs 25 crore for the opening day alone. North America, particularly the US, leads the charge in international advance booking, given Rajinikanth’s massive popularity there.

Combined with domestic advance bookings for day one, the film’s worldwide opening-day advance sales have crossed Rs 55 crore. Given the unprecedented pre-release buzz and the addition of spot bookings, the total worldwide box office opening of Jailer 2 could land somewhere close to Rs 100 crore.

Also Read — ‘Rajinikanth can’t beat or shoot me’: Mithun Chakraborty’s one condition for Jailer 2

About Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is the sequel to Nelson Dilipkumar and Rajinikanth’s 2023 blockbuster, which amassed Rs 650 crore at the worldwide box office. It boasts of an ensemble star cast, including SJ Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan, and Mithun Chakraborty, along with Hrithik Roshan and Mohanlal in cameos.

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Produced by Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures, the film is scheduled to release worldwide on October 15. However, its dubbed Hindi version is expected to face a setback, as leading multiplex chains PVR INOX and Cinepolis will not screen it because of a disagreement over the four-week OTT window.