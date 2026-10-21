Jailer 2’s Moorthy gave up a lucrative software job in US to become an actor

While Jailer 2 initially generated buzz as a Rajinikanth film, it was Moorthy who stole the show after its release. Played by actor Namo Narayanan, Moorthy drives much of the film’s first half with his outrageous swag, impeccable comic timing and over-the-top expressions. But did you know that before entering films, Namo was a well-paid software engineer who worked in Bahrain, Dubai, Malaysia and the US before accidentally becoming an actor? “Becoming an actor was never in my plan”, he once said.

After completing his studies, Namo was unsure about what to do next. Interested in filmmaking, he briefly tried his luck in the industry as an assistant director. He was part of a team of assistant directors, where he was the only one with a background in software engineering.

Unsure of how the film industry worked, he initially juggled a full-time job as a software developer on weekdays with assistant director duties on weekends. He eventually took up jobs overseas, briefly working in Bahrain before moving to Dubai, where he worked as a business consultant.

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Namo Narayanan left a high-paying US job to become an executive producer

Life was comfortable and he earned well, but something continued to unsettle him. He juggled corporate jobs with stints in films until he finally thought he would settle down in the US.

“I worked in Bahrain, Dubai and Malaysia. Then I was working for an American company. The job was finalised, and I had even received a 10-year visa. It seemed like I was finally settling into a corporate job when a situation arose and I gave up everything to be in films,” he said in a 2020 interview with Manobala’s Waste Paper.

During his days as an assistant director, Namo had developed a bond with filmmaker Samuthirakani. When Samuthirakani, along with producer Michael Rayappan, decided to make a film titled Naadodigal, they faced a logistical challenge. Rayappan operated out of Mumbai, while Samuthirakani was based in Tamil Nadu.

“Soon after I received the US visa, Samuthirakani signed Naadodigal and wanted someone to bridge the gap between him and the producer. They wanted someone they could depend on. At that point, I left everything to join them as their executive producer,” Namo recalled.

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A misunderstanding that turned him into a full-time actor

Namo worked tirelessly, often staying up until 7 am to ensure everything on set was in place so the makers could shoot without a hitch. However, a misunderstanding would soon change the course of his career.

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“I would work until 7 in the morning, go to sleep and return in the afternoon. One time, when I came back, I had one person carrying my suitcase and another helping me with other things. According to the director, I was walking in late. Both Sasikumar and Samuthirakani thought that while they were struggling to shoot, I was chilling on set.”

Determined to make him work as hard as everyone else, they decided to create a role for him. They made him wear a veshti and perform tasks around a well.

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What began as a joke soon caught the filmmakers’ attention. Samuthirakani, who also wrote the film, developed more scenes around Namo’s character, eventually turning him into a prominent part of the story.

And just like that, Namo went from being a software engineer and executive producer to an accidental actor. The 2009 film Naadodigal marked his acting debut and went on to become a critical and commercial success, with audiences appreciating his scenes.

15 years, 80 films and now fans demand a spin-off around Moorthy’s character

Following the film’s success, Namo was advised by Sasikumar not to take up other projects immediately. “I didn’t work for a while. Then he offered me his film Easan,” Namo recalled.

After that, there was no looking back. Namo had at least two films releasing every year, with the number rising to four or five by 2014. In 2016 alone, he appeared in eight films. Over the course of 15 years, he has been part of nearly 80 films.

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While Namo has long been appreciated for his comic timing, Jailer 2 has brought him renewed attention, with his portrayal of Moorthy winning over audiences in several sequences alongside Rajinikanth. The character has since become a fan favourite on social media, with many viewers even demanding a spin-off centred on Moorthy.

Jailer 2 has earned Rs 542 crore worldwide within just six days of its release.