Jailer 2 climax explained: How Vijay Sethupathi’s cameo, Vidya Balan’s reveal set up Jailer 3

Director Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2 has finally hit theatres and drawn favourable reactions from various quarters, setting it up for a successful run in the coming weeks. On Thursday, October 15, the movie grossed about Rs 125.25 crore worldwide, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, marking an excellent opening.

As the action thriller continues its triumphant run, social media is abuzz with discussions about whether Jailer will receive a third instalment, particularly since Jailer 2’s ending shows that “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian’s story isn’t over just yet.

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In the climactic showdown, Tiger takes on the Kalpaks, the kingpins in the idol-smuggling network that ruined his and his family’s lives, with the help of his old friend Roddy (Hrithik Roshan). At one point, Chakri (Mithun Chakraborty), the patriarch of the Kalpak family, attempts a suicide mission to eliminate Tiger. However, the protagonist escapes somehow, while Chakri is killed and his dear daughter Kantha (Vidya Balan) is severely injured.

Assuming his father and sister are dead, Bodhi (SJ Suryah), the main antagonist, tries to escape his mansion, but Tiger chases him down and kills him with the help of his three friends — Mathew (Mohanlal), Narasimha (Shivarajkumar), and Kamdev (Jackie Shroff).

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Believing that all his troubles are over, Tiger subsequently approaches the police, confessing that he killed his son, ACP Arjun Pandian (Vasanth Ravi). As part of the investigation, he is taken to the spot where he claims the murder happened. Following the procedure, he is handcuffed and seated in a police jeep.

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Jailer 3 on the cards?

Meanwhile, a police officer hands him a phone in which he has received a “Good morning” message from Kantha, indicating that she isn’t dead. The movie then cuts to show her, now in a wheelchair like her father once was, slowly recovering from the wounds caused by the earlier incident.

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When Jailer 2 cuts back, it reveals the police officer’s face, and it’s Vijay Sethupathi, making Tiger realise that his problems are far from over and that his family is out there without protection while he is in police custody. Thus, Jailer 2 ends by laying the groundwork for Jailer 3.

Why Rajinikanth isn’t fond of doing sequels

During the promotion of Jailer 2, ‘Superstar’ Rajinikanth mentioned that he has never been particularly fond of sequels. Despite previously turning down proposals to make sequels to his iconic blockbusters Baashha (1995) and Petta (2019), he took on Jailer 2 because he felt the 2023 first instalment ended in a way that left room for further exploration.

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“Usually, I don’t prefer sequels. I have this feeling that filmmakers simply take whatever worked in the first part and add more spice to it in the sequels. Sathya Movies approached me for Baasha 2. Karthik Subbaraj approached me for Petta 2, with a story that would have taken Vijay Sethupathi’s character forward. But I wasn’t interested in making those sequels,” he said.

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“After Jailer was released on OTT, I watched the film again. Towards the end, when I am about to kill Varman (Vinayakan), he warns me that he has a huge network and that they won’t spare me. Also, Jailer has three containers worth Rs 1,000 crore. So, I felt there was a perfect story for a sequel,” he added.

Fascinatingly, Rajinikanth had appeared in only one sequel before this in a career spanning over 50 years, and that was Shankar’s 2.0 (2018), a continuation of Enthiran (2010). Hence, Jailer 2 came amid significant anticipation, as fans were sure their beloved superstar wouldn’t agree to the project for nothing.

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With audience reactions largely favourable, it seems Rajinikanth’s decision was spot on. Now that Jailer 2 has concluded with an open ending, leaving room for a potential third instalment, fans are eager to see Rajinikanth reprise his role as “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian.