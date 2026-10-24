Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 9 Updates: Rajinikanth film earns over Rs 628 crore

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 9 Updates: Rajinikanth film Jailer 2 eyes Rs 650 crore mark.

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 9 Updates: After crossing the Rs 600 crore mark worldwide within 8 days of its release, Rajinikanth’s action thriller Jailer 2 has slowed down at the box office. After collecting Rs 17.15 crore on Thursday, the film recorded its lowest single-day collection on Friday at Rs 14.50 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. This took the total India gross collection to Rs 408.55 crore and net collection to Rs 348.85 crore. The worldwide gross collection, meanwhile, stands at Rs 628.05 crore.

On Friday, Jailer 2 recorded an overall theatre occupancy of 34.77% for its Tamil version, with morning shows registering 21.15%, afternoon shows 28.85%, evening shows 38.31% and night shows 50.77%. The Telugu version recorded an overall occupancy of 27.35%, while the Hindi version registered 17.07%.

Story continues below this ad ALSO READ | 13-year-old Jailer 2 star Rithvik started a company out of boredom: ‘We know coding’ Jailer 2 has already surpassed the lifetime collection of its prequel. Jailer earned Rs 604.74 crore during its theatrical run. In India, the film earned Rs 348.55 crore net, and the overseas earnings were Rs 196 crore. Jailer 2’s worldwide collections are already at Rs 628.05 crore, with overseas collections at Rs 219.50 crore. Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth’s superhit 2023 movie Jailer. The second instalment is backed by Sun Pictures, and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Apart from Rajinikanth, the film also features SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Shivarajkumar, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff and Hrithik Roshan. Live Updates Oct 24, 2026 08:21 AM IST Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Updates: Rajinikanth-starrer had over 10,000 shows on 2nd Friday Jailer 2 had over 10,400 shows on its ninth day in the theatres. The film earned Rs 14.50 crore net in India on its second Friday, taking its net domestic collection to Rs 348.85 crore. The gross domestic collection of the Rajinikanth-starrer currently stands at Rs 408.55 crore. Oct 24, 2026 08:18 AM IST Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 9 Updates: Jailer 2 is the highest earning Tamil film of the year Jailer 2 witnessed its lowest collection day on the second Friday after its release. The film has now earned Rs 628 crore worldwide, which makes it one of the highest-earning Indian films of 2026. In Tamil cinema, the second highest-earning film of the year is Jana Nayagan, which earned Rs 324.68 crore worldwide.

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