Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 8 Updates: Rajinikanth film earns over Rs 606 crore

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 8 Updates: Rajinikanth film eyes Rs 650 crore mark.

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 8 Updates: After a successful first week at the box office, Rajinikanth’s latest release Jailer 2 has slowed down in its second week. On Thursday, the film earned Rs 17.15 crore, witnessing a drop of 39.1% from Wednesday’s net collection of Rs 28.15 crore. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, this brings the total India gross collection to Rs 391.55 crore and net earnings to Rs 334.35 crore.

Despite the dip in domestic collections, Jailer 2 has crossed the Rs 600 crore mark worldwide. The film earned Rs 5 crore overseas on Thursday, taking its total international gross to Rs 214.50 crore and pushing its worldwide gross collection to Rs 606.05 crore.

Story continues below this ad Recently, director Nelson Dilipkumar reflected on the film’s box office performance. He wrote on X, “Theatres are going bonkers! Thalaivar magic hits different. Thank you, dear audience, for the phenomenal love and reception for #Jailer2. Nothing beats seeing the audience celebrate it like this! Thank you all for the love and support @rajinikanth sir @anirudhofficial @sunpictures.” ALSO READ | Sanju Samson books entire theatre to watch Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 with teammates The film’s box-office success has also drawn praise from Allu Arjun. He posted on X, “#Jailer2 is A true showcase of @rajinikanth sir’s star power, swag & aura! A Commercial Entertainer that keeps the adrenaline pumping! Brother…@anirudhofficial KILLED IT! All the artists, technicians & the producer have poured their hearts into this film. The Showman @Nelsondilpkumar garu delivers the coolest hit with a BANG! Only Rajinikanth sir can cross Rs 500 crore without even getting his shirt creased! Congratulations to the entire team! @sunpictures.” Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth’s hit 2023 film Jailer. Besides Rajinikanth, the movie also features Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Vidya Balan, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and Mirnaa. Live Updates

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