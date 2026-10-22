Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 7 Live Updates: Rajinikanth-starrer earns Rs 582 cr worldwide, is 2026’s second highest earning Indian film

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 7 Updates: The Rajinikanth-starrer is likely to cross the Rs 600 crore mark during this weekend. (Credit: Facebook/@SunPictures)

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 7 Live Updates: It looks like director Nelson Dilipkumar’s Rajinikanth-led Jailer 2 is unstoppable now, as the action thriller is faring even better than the movie ranking above it on the list of 2026’s biggest Indian blockbusters. The Tamil film is currently aiming to surpass Abhishek Pathak’s Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam 3 (officially titled Drishyam: The Conclusion) in worldwide gross, thus emerging as the second-highest-grossing Indian film of the year, trailing Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Rs 1,813.39 crore).

On Wednesday, Jailer 2 recorded an India nett collection of Rs 28.15 crore across 14,470 shows, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, marking a 40 per cent drop from Tuesday’s collection of Rs 46.80 crore. With this, the action thriller’s domestic nett earnings stand at Rs 317.20 crore, while its worldwide collection has climbed to Rs 582.45 crore.

Story continues below this ad During the day, Jailer 2 witnessed an overall occupancy of 45 per cent in the Tamil market. While the morning shows commenced with 31.85 per cent occupancy, the rate improved as the day unfolded, reaching 46.69 per cent in the afternoon, 53.31 per cent in the evening, and 53.08 per cent during night screenings. Although Drishyam 3 continues its successful theatrical run, its earnings have dropped over the past few days, with daily collections now falling into single digits. The crime drama’s global gross currently stands at Rs 560.02 crore, hinting that the Rajinikanth-starrer will surpass it any day now. Jailer 2 currently ranks fourth in the list of the highest-grossing Tamil movies ever, trailing 2.0 (Rs 691 crore), Leo (Rs 605.90 crore), and Jailer (Rs 604.74 crore). Going by the current trends, the latest actioner shows promise to surpass all these titles and even dethrone 2.0. On the respective first Wednesdays, 2.0, Leo, and Jailer had earned Rs 19 crore, Rs 13.40 crore, and Rs 15 crore, respectively, against Jailer 2’s Rs 28.15 crore. Live Updates Oct 22, 2026 09:30 AM IST Top highest-grossing Indian films of 2026: Jailer 2 takes 2nd spot Jailer 2 has secured the second spot among the highest-grossing Indian films of 2026, with its worldwide box office collection reaching Rs 582.45 crore in seven days. Rajinikanth’s action sequel, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, trails Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which leads the list with over Rs 1,850 crore worldwide. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3, directed by Abhishek Pathak, ranks third with a worldwide gross of Rs 560.02 crore after 20 days in theatres. Oct 22, 2026 09:15 AM IST Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth-starrer's footfalls Jailer 2 recorded 18,53,141 footfalls on Day 7, Wednesday, October 21, taking its total footfalls in India to 2,08,63,114 in its first week. Oct 22, 2026 09:00 AM IST Jailer 2 Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth-starrer's Day 6 vs Day 7 Jailer 2 witnessed a significant drop in its box office collection on its first Wednesday, October 21. The film collected Rs 28.15 crore on Day 7 from 14,470 shows, compared to Rs 46.80 crore from 15,529 shows on Day 6, Tuesday, October 20. This marks a 39.9% drop in daily collections. Theatre occupancy also declined from 53.4% on Tuesday to 34.8% on Wednesday. Oct 22, 2026 08:45 AM IST Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth’s film nears Rs 583 crore worldwide Jailer 2 collected Rs 7 crore gross from overseas markets on Day 7, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 211 crore. With this, the Rajinikanth-starrer’s worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 582.45 crore. The film continues its box office run in India and international markets, bringing its global total closer to the Rs 600 crore milestone. Oct 22, 2026 08:35 AM IST Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Tamil version leads with Rs 18.50 crore, Telugu earns Rs 6 crore On Day 7, Jailer 2 collected Rs 18.50 crore from 6,914 shows in Tamil, while the Telugu version earned Rs 6 crore from 2,187 shows. The Hindi version contributed Rs 3 crore across 5,183 shows, while the Kannada version collected Rs 0.65 crore from 186 shows. Oct 22, 2026 08:27 AM IST Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth’s film crosses Rs 317 crore net in India Jailer 2 continued its box office run on Day 7, collecting Rs 28.15 crore net across 14,470 shows in all languages, as shared by trade site Sacnilk. The Rajinikanth-starrer has taken its total India net collection to Rs 317.20 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 371.45 crore. However, the film witnessed a 39.9% drop in its daily net collection compared to the previous day, when it earned Rs 46.80 crore.

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