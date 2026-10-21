Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 Updates: Rajinikanth’s film crosses Rs 541 crore worldwide

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 Updates: Nelson Dilipkumar’s action drama Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth, continues to break records at the worldwide box office, as it nears the completion of its opening week. It’s crossed Rs 337 crore gross and Rs 287.80 crore net in India, and over Rs 541 crore at the worldwide box office.

On its first Tuesday (day 6) at the domestic box office, Jailer 2 earned over Rs 45.55 crore from 15,529 screens. The majority of these earnings stemmed from its native Tamil version — Rs 31.20 crore from 7,828 shows, followed by the dubbed Telugu version (Rs 8.75 crore from 2,293 screens), and the dubbed Hindi version (Rs 5 crore from 5,230 screens).

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Jailer 2 witnessed a 7.6 per cent jump in its domestic box office collection on Tuesday (day 6), earning Rs 45.55 crore from 15,529 shows across India, aided by the Dussehra holiday. The film had collected Rs 42.35 crore on its first Monday (day 5), following a strong opening weekend. Its first Sunday (day 4) collection stood at Rs 55.85 crore, up from Rs 47.25 crore on Saturday (day 3), according to Sacnilk.

Jailer 2 registered its lowest single-day earnings at the domestic box office on its first Friday (day 2) at Rs 37.10 crore from 13,157 shows. However, just a day prior, the Rajinikanth-starrer amassed its highest single-day earnings yet, at Rs 59.70 crore from 16,559 screens across India.

Jailer 2 box office records broken

Jailer 2 scored the biggest opening weekend (four-day) for a Tamil film ever at Rs 418.25 crore at the worldwide box office. That also made it the highest grossing Tamil film of 2026 so far. It even dominated other languages by registering the highest opening day overseas for an Indian film this year, at Rs 57 crore on Thursday.

The pace at which Jailer 2 is growing is also commendable. It became the fastest Tamil film to cross the Rs 300 crore mark at the domestic box office and Rs 500 crore mark worldwide. It ranks very high among Rajinikanth’s 50-year filmography in terms of the worldwide box office, registering the superstar’s biggest opening ever.

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By crossing the coveted Rs 500 crore mark at the worldwide box office, Jailer 2 has become the fifth highest grossing Tamil film of all time. Out of the top 5, four belong to Rajinikanth. The next target for Jailer 2 is Lokesh Kanagaraj’s action thriller Coolie from last year, which amassed Rs 518 crore globally.

At the third spot is the first part of Jailer, which released in 2023 and earned Rs 605 crore at the worldwide box office. The second spot is claimed by the only non-Rajinikanth film in the top 5 — Kanagaraj’s 2023 action thriller Leo, starring ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay, at Rs 605.90 crore. The top spot is held by S Shankar’s 2018 sci-fi action epic 2.0, at a staggering Rs 691 crore.