Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 Updates: Rajinikanth film earns Rs 477 crore

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 Updates: Rajinikanth film eyes Rs 500 crore mark.

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 Updates: Rajinikanth’s latest film Jailer 2 has been shattering box office records since its release on October 15. After opening at Rs 59.7 crore in India, the film witnessed a slight dip in collections over the next two days before bouncing back on Sunday, earning Rs 55.85 crore. According to Sacnilk, Jailer 2 collected Rs 31.40 crore on Day 5 across 15,215 shows, taking its total domestic gross collection to Rs 283.75 crore and net collection to Rs 242.25 crore.

On Monday, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial earned Rs 31.40 crore from 7,853 shows in Tamil, Rs 7.15 crore from 2,144 shows in Telugu, Rs 3.35 crore from 5,044 shows in Hindi and Rs 45 lakh from 174 shows in Kannada. The Tamil version recorded an overall theatre occupancy of 69.87%, with morning shows registering 52.08%, afternoon shows 70%, evening shows 74.92% and night shows 82.46%. Chennai recorded the highest occupancy among major centres at 93% across 1,196 shows, according to Sacnilk.

Story continues below this ad ALSO READ | Jailer 2: Action director sets record straight on Mohanlal dupe rumours, climax controversy On Saturday, director Nelson took to his X handle to thank the audience amid Jailer 2’s strong box office performance. “Theatres are going bonkers! Thalaivar magic hits different. Thank you, dear audience, for the phenomenal love and reception for #Jailer2. Nothing beats seeing the audience celebrate it like this! Thank you all for the love and support,” he wrote. Jailer 2 is backed by Sun Pictures. Besides Rajinikanth, the movie also features SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Shivarajkumar, Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff. Live Updates Oct 20, 2026 08:18 AM IST Jailer 2 Box Office: Rajinikanth-starrer earns Rs 477.75 crore worldwide In the overseas market, Jailer 2 earned Rs 10 crore on its fifth day. The film's total overseas collection currently stands at Rs 194 crore, taking the film's worldwide collection to Rs 477.75 crore. Oct 20, 2026 08:17 AM IST Jailer 2 Box Office: Rajinikanth-starrer's net domestic total reaches Rs 242.25 crore Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 collected Rs 42.35 crore net in India on its fifth day in the theatres. This takes the film's total net domestic collection to Rs 242.25 crore. The film's domestic gross collection currently stands at Rs 283.75 crore.

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