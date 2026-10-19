Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 Updates: Rajinikanth’s film earns over Rs 424 crore

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 Updates: Rajinikanth's film eye Rs 450 crore mark.

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 Updates: Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, released on October 15, continues its impressive run at the box office. The film collected Rs 55.85 crore net in India on Sunday, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 199.90 crore and India gross collection to Rs 234.25 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The movie’s gross worldwide collection, meanwhile, stands at Rs 424.25 crore.

Jailer 2 had 15,473 shows across India on Sunday, with the Tamil version continuing to dominate its box office collections. It earned Rs 39.95 crore from 8,173 shows in Tamil, followed by Rs 9.50 crore from 2,234 shows in Telugu, Rs 5.75 crore from 4,902 shows in Hindi and Rs 0.65 crore from 164 shows in Kannada.

Story continues below this ad Jailer 2 opened to Rs 59.70 crore net in India on Thursday. However, the film witnessed a drop in collections on Friday, earning Rs 37.10 crore net across languages. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial regained momentum on Saturday, collecting Rs 47.25 crore net. Reacting to the film’s strong box office performance, Nelson took to X on Saturday and wrote, “Theatres are going bonkers! Thalaivar magic hits different. Thank you, dear audience, for the phenomenal love and reception for #Jailer2. Nothing beats seeing the audience celebrate it like this! Thank you all for the love and support.” Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth’s 2023 blockbuster Jailer, which emerged as a major commercial success. With Nelson Dilipkumar returning as director and Anirudh Ravichander composing the music, the sequel brings back the combination that worked for the first film while expanding its cast. Mohanlal returns as Mathew, while Shiva Rajkumar reprises his role as Narasimha. Additionally, the cast includes Vidya Balan, S J Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil, Yogi Babu, and Hrithik Roshan. Live Updates

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