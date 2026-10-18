Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 Updates: Rajinikanth film earns over Rs 317 crore

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 Updates: Rajinikanth film Jailer 2 eyes Rs 350 crore mark.

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 Updates: Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 continued its box office run on Saturday, collecting Rs 47.80 crore net in India, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. The film ran across 14,604 shows nationwide, with the Tamil version contributing the biggest share of the day’s earnings.

The Tamil version earned Rs 34.60 crore from 7802 shows, while the Telugu version collected Rs 8.50 crore across 2100 shows. The Hindi version contributed Rs 4.25 crore from 4554 shows.

Story continues below this ad With these figures, Jailer 2’s total India gross collection has reached Rs 169.65 crore, while its India net collection stands at Rs 144.60 crore so far. Jailer 2 crosses Rs 317 crore worldwide Jailer 2 crossed Rs 317.15 crore in worldwide gross collections within its first three days in theatres. The film had collected Rs 59.70 crore net in India on its opening day, followed by Rs 37.10 crore on Day 2, according to Sacnilk. Its overseas performance helped it cross the Rs 300 crore worldwide mark early in its theatrical run. ALSO READ: Jeetendra turned ‘unlucky’ Rs 4.25 lakh Mumbai bungalow into a Rs 1,414 cr real estate empire Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 brings Rajinikanth back as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The sequel features an ensemble cast that includes Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Vijay Sethupathi, Vidya Balan and Mithun Chakraborty, among others. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the film’s music. The film’s Hindi theatrical release has also faced reported hurdles, with major multiplex chains declining to screen the Hindi-dubbed version amid a disagreement over the proposed OTT release window. The dispute centres on the gap between a film’s theatrical release and its streaming debut. Live Updates Oct 18, 2026 09:00 AM IST Jailer 2 becomes Rajinikanth's fourth-highest-grossing film worldwide, surpasses Kabali and Enthiran Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has crossed Rs 317 crore in worldwide gross collections in its first three days, surpassing Kabali (around Rs 295 crore) and Enthiran (around Rs 290 crore) to become the superstar's fourth-highest-grossing film worldwide. The film still trails the superstar's biggest global hits, including 2.0 (Rs 668–675 crore), Jailer (Rs 605–630 crore) and Coolie (Rs 516.7–548 crore). Oct 18, 2026 08:45 AM IST Jailer 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth's film crosses Rs 317 crore mark Overseas, Jailer 2 collected Rs 47.50 crore on Day 3, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 147.50 crore. With its India gross standing at Rs 169.65 crore, Rajinikanth's film has pushed its worldwide gross collection to Rs 317.15 crore. Oct 18, 2026 08:25 AM IST Jailer 2 Box Office Collection: Tamil version of Rajinikanth's film leads with Rs 34.60 crore The Tamil version contributed Rs 34.60 crore from 7,802 shows, followed by Telugu with Rs 8.50 crore from 2,100 shows, Hindi with Rs 4.25 crore from 4,554 shows and Kannada with Rs 0.45 crore from 148 shows. With this, Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has taken its total India net collection to Rs 144.60 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 169.65 crore. Oct 18, 2026 08:16 AM IST Jailer 2 Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth's film earns Rs 47.80 cr, sees 28.8% growth Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 collected Rs 47.80 crore net in India across 14,604 shows on Saturday, marking a 28.8% jump from Day 2's Rs 37.10 crore.

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