Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 20 Live Updates: Rajinikanth film crosses Rs 816 crore worldwide

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth's 2023 blockbuster Jailer.

After becoming the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time and crossing the Rs 800 crore mark worldwide, Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 is now entering a crucial phase of its theatrical run. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial has maintained a strong hold at the box office over three weeks, but the arrival of major Diwali releases could affect its screen count and collections in the coming days.

On Day 20 (Tuesday, November 3), the film collected an estimated Rs 3.35 crore net across 8,050 shows in India. This takes its total India net collection to Rs 463.05 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 541.65 crore.

Story continues below this ad Tamil version has the biggest share The Tamil version continued to account for the largest share of Jailer 2’s collections on Tuesday, earning Rs 1.93 crore from 3,624 shows. The Hindi version contributed Rs 80 lakh from 3,420 shows, while the Telugu version added Rs 45 lakh from 795 shows. The Kannada version collected Rs 17 lakh from 211 shows. Jailer 2 overseas collection Jailer 2 has also maintained a strong run in overseas markets, contributing significantly to its worldwide box office total. The film collected Rs 1 crore overseas on Day 20, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 275.25 crore and its worldwide gross collection to Rs 816.90 crore. With its India net collection crossing Rs 463 crore, the Rajinikanth-starrer has emerged as one of the biggest box office successes of 2026. However, with new releases arriving this week, its overseas and domestic collections will be closely watched in the coming days. The bigger challenge for Jailer 2 now is the competition for screens. Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash’s Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is scheduled to release on November 5. Meanwhile, Suriya’s Scene, directed by Jithu Madhavan, and Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman 2 are set to arrive on November 6. Both Tamil releases could compete directly with Jailer 2 for screens, particularly in Tamil Nadu. About Jailer 2 Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth’s 2023 blockbuster Jailer. The superstar returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, a retired jailer who finds himself drawn into another dangerous battle against a criminal network. The film features SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Ramya Krishnan, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Yogi Babu in key roles. It also features special appearances by Mohanlal, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff and Shivarajkumar. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Live Updates Nov 4, 2026 09:03 AM IST Jailer 2: Rajinikanth film collects Rs 1.21 cr in advance bookings for next five days The film has also recorded Rs 1.21 crore in advance bookings for the next five days, including blocked seats. The collection stands at Rs 90 lakh without block seats across 2,604 shows, as of the 8 am. Nov 4, 2026 08:59 AM IST Jailer 2: Rs 3.03 crore in advance bookings for Day 21 Jailer 2 has registered Rs 3.03 crore in advance bookings for Day 21 (Thursday, November 5), including blocked seats. The film has sold 2.23 lakh tickets across India, while the collection stands at Rs 2.32 crore without block seats. These figures are by 6 am. Nov 4, 2026 08:51 AM IST Jailer 2: Overseas market accounts for 33.7% of gross Overseas markets have contributed 33.7% of Jailer 2's total worldwide gross collection so far. In India, the Rajinikanth-starrer has been screened across 2,36,054 shows in its first 20 days in theatres. Nov 4, 2026 08:40 AM IST Jailer 2: Rajinikanth film collectes Rs 816.90 crore worldwide Jailer 2 has crossed the Rs 800 crore mark worldwide. The film's worldwide gross collection currently stands at Rs 816.90 crore after 20 days in theatres. This includes Rs 541.65 crore gross from India (Rs 463.05 crore net) and Rs 275.25 crore from overseas markets. Nov 4, 2026 08:37 AM IST Jailer 2: Rajinikanth film collects Rs 3.35 crore on day 20 On Day 20, the Rajinikanth starrer collected Rs 3.35 crore net at the Indian box office. This marks a marginal 1.5% drop compared to its Day 19 collection of Rs 3.40 crore. Despite entering its third week in theatres, the film has managed to maintain a steady hold at the box office.

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