Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Live Updates: Rajinikanth film earns over Rs 209 crore

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Updates: The Rajinikanth film eyes Rs 250 crore mark.

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Updates: After opening to a whopping Rs 127 crore worldwide, Jailer 2 collected Rs 35.60 crore net in India on its second day. The Tamil version drove most of its earnings, followed by Telugu and Hindi. The Rajinikanth-starrer earned the amount across 13,157 shows.

Jailer 2 earned Rs 40 crore in overseas markets on its second day, pushing its international gross to Rs 97 crore. With this, its worldwide box office collection climbed to Rs 209.10 crore.

Story continues below this ad Also Read – Jailer 2 movie review: Hrithik Roshan delivers biggest high in Rajinikanth’s star-studded actioner On its second day, the movie recorded an overall Tamil occupancy of 63%, with morning shows registering 39.54%, afternoon shows 57.08%, evening shows 69.46%, and night shows peaking at 85.92%. With its opening-day collection, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial also entered the top three biggest overseas opening-day grossers in Tamil cinema. The film collected Rs 55 crore internationally on Thursday, surpassing Vijay’s The Greatest of All Time and the original Jailer, but falling short of Coolie and Leo. Jailer 2 marks Rajinikanth‘s return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, with the sequel featuring several surprise cameos, including one by Hrithik Roshan. However, the film’s release has not been without setbacks. Multiplex chains reportedly refused to screen the Hindi version of Jailer 2 over Sun Pictures’ decision to opt for an OTT release window of less than four weeks. Exhibitors have maintained a strict eight-week window between a film’s theatrical release and its streaming debut, leading to a standoff that affected the film’s Hindi theatrical release. Live Updates Oct 17, 2026 08:25 AM IST Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Live Updates: Rajinikanth-starrer witnesses 40 percent drop Jailer 2's collection witnessed a drop of over 40 percent in its nett collection on the second day. After earning Rs 59.70 crore net in India on the first day, the film earned Rs 35.60 crore on Day 2. This marks a drastic fall in the collection of the Rajinikanth starrer. Oct 17, 2026 08:19 AM IST Jailer 2 earns Rs 209.10 crore worldwide after the second day Jailer 2 earned Rs 35.60 crore net on the second day in theatres. The Tamil version of the film collected Rs 25.25 crore, Telugu version collected Rs 7.25 crore and the Hindi version collected Rs 2.75 crore. The film's worldwide collection currently stands at Rs 209.10 crore.

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