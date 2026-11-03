Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 19 Live Updates: Rajinikanth film earns over Rs 812 crore

Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 eyes Rs 850 crore mark.

After becoming the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time and crossing the Rs 800 crore worldwide mark, director Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2 is now entering what could be the most decisive phase of its theatrical run. With Diwali releases set to arrive this week, the Rajinikanth-led action entertainer faces its first serious competition for screens since opening on October 15.

On Monday, its 19th day in theatres, the film recorded an India net collection of Rs 3.40 crore across 7,995 shows, taking its total domestic earnings to Rs 459.70 crore. The India gross now stands at Rs 537.75 crore, while the worldwide gross has reached Rs 812 crore by the end of Day 19, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

Story continues below this ad The Tamil version continued to account for the bulk of the collections, earning Rs 2.20 crore from 3,627 shows. The Hindi version collected Rs 60 lakh from 3,362 shows, while the Telugu version added Rs 43 lakh from 796 shows. The Kannada version contributed another Rs 17 lakh from 210 shows. The bigger question now is not the daily number but the screen count. Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, opens on November 5 in what is expected to be one of the widest Hindi releases of the year. Scene, directed by Jithu Madhavan and starring Suriya, Nazriya Nazim and Naslen, and Mookuthi Amman 2, starring Nayanthara, both release on November 6 and will compete directly for Tamil-language screens. The arrival of these titles will inevitably reduce the number of screens allocated to Jailer 2, particularly in Tamil Nadu. Although Jailer 2 is the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 2026, trailing only Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which collected over Rs 1,350 crore worldwide, the Rs 1,000 crore milestone now faces long odds. Also starring SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Ramya Krishnan, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Yogi Babu in key roles, Jailer 2 is the sequel to Nelson and Rajinikanth’s 2023 blockbuster Jailer. Live Updates Nov 3, 2026 08:25 AM IST Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 earns Rs 812 crore worldwide Internationally, Jailer 2 earned Rs 75 lakh on Day 19, taking its overall overseas collection to Rs 274.25 crore. The film's worldwide total currently stands at Rs 812 crore. Nov 3, 2026 08:24 AM IST Jailer 2 earns Rs 3.40 crore on Day 19 Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 earned Rs 3.40 crore on its 19th day in the theatres. This takes the film's nett domestic collection to Rs 459.70 crore and the film's gross domestic collection currently stands at Rs 459.70 crore.

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