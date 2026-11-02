Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 18 Live Updates: Rajinikanth film crosses Rs 800 crore mark

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 18 Live Updates: Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 enters the Rs 800 crore club.

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 18 Live Updates: After becoming the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time, director Nelson Dilipkumar’s Rajinikanth-led Jailer 2 has achieved another major milestone, despite a dip in earnings over the past few days. As it continues its successful theatrical run for the third week, the action thriller has crossed the Rs 800 crore worldwide mark.

On Sunday (November 1), its 18th day in cinema halls, the movie recorded an India net collection of Rs 11.20 crore across 8,906 shows, taking its total domestic earnings to Rs 456.30 crore. This marked a 15.5 per cent rise in its earnings compared to Saturday (Rs 9.70 crore). Jailer 2’s worldwide gross currently stands at Rs 807.25 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

Story continues below this ad While the original Tamil version contributed Rs 8 crore to the day’s overall collection, the Hindi and Telugu versions minted Rs 1.75 crore and Rs 1 crore, respectively. During the day, Jailer 2 witnessed an overall occupancy of 35.77 per cent in the Tamil market. While the morning shows commenced with 25.62 per cent occupancy, the rate improved significantly as the day progressed, reaching 42.46 per cent in the afternoon and 45.08 per cent in the evening, before dropping to 29.92 per cent during night screenings. Don’t Miss: Anirudh Ravichander sings ‘Kalyana Vayasu’ amid ‘Kavya, Kavya’ chants at event, watch video Although Jailer 2 emerged as the second highest-grossing Indian film of 2026, trailing only director Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Rs 1,813.39 crore), it seems highly unlikely the Rajinikanth-starrer will realise Tamil cinema’s long-held dream of a Rs 1,000 crore film. Also starring SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Ramya Krishnan, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Yogi Babu in key roles, Jailer 2 is a sequel to director Nelson and Rajinikanth’s 2023 film Jailer. The action thriller features music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan, and editing by R Nirmal. The movie is likely to get its OTT release once it completes its four-week theatrical window. Live Updates Nov 2, 2026 09:00 AM IST Jailer 2 becomes the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time Superstar Rajinikanth has rewritten Tamil cinema's box office history once again as Jailer 2 becomes the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time at the Indian box office, surpassing the lifetime collection of his own 2018 blockbuster 2.0, which earned Rs 691 crore worldwide. The sequel has continued its record-breaking run, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 807.25 crore and extending its lead over the previous benchmark. Nov 2, 2026 08:40 AM IST Jailer 2 Day 18 worldwide box office collection: Rajinikanth's film crosses Rs 800 cr Overseas, Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 collected Rs 3 crore on Day 18, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 273.50 crore. With this, the film's worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 807.25 crore, putting it closer to the Rs 810 crore milestone. Nov 2, 2026 08:35 AM IST Jailer 2 Day 18 Language-wise collection On Day 18, Rajinikanth's film Jailer 2 earned Rs 8 crore in Tamil across 4,287 shows, followed by Rs 1.75 crore in Hindi from 3,592 shows. The Telugu version collected Rs 1 crore across 777 shows, while the Kannada version contributed Rs 45 lakh from 250 shows. The film recorded a combined India net collection of Rs 11.20 crore across all languages. Nov 2, 2026 08:18 AM IST Jailer 2 Day 18 Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth-starrer gets 15.5% jump Jailer 2 witnessed a 15.5% jump in its all-language India net collection on Day 18, earning Rs 11.20 crore compared to Rs 9.70 crore on Day 17, as shared by trade site Sacnilk. The film recorded this collection across 8,906 shows. With this, Rajinikanth-starrer’s total India gross collection has reached Rs 533.75 crore, while its India net collection stands at Rs 456.30 crore.

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