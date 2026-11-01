Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 17 Live Updates: Rajinikanth film crosses Rs 790 crore mark

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 17 Updates: Rajinikanth film Jailer 2 is set to cross Rs 800 crore mark.

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 17 Updates: After witnessing a steady decline in its daily collections throughout the week, Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 registered a significant jump at the box office on Saturday. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 9.35 crore on Day 17, marking a nearly 70 per cent increase from Friday’s collection of Rs 5.50 crore.

This took the Nelson Dilipkumar-directorial‘s India gross collection to Rs 520.35 crore and total India net collection to Rs 444.75 crore. Worldwide, the movie has grossed over Rs 790.85 crore.

Story continues below this ad The Tamil version of the Rajinikanth starrer continued to dominate the box office, earning Rs 6.70 crore from 4,199 shows on Day 17. The Hindi version collected Rs 1.45 crore from 3,549 shows, while the Telugu version brought in Rs 90 lakh from 801 shows. The Kannada version contributed another Rs 30 lakh from 189 shows. The film also recorded estimated sales of 6,92,764 tickets on Saturday, taking its cumulative ticket sales to 3,00,11,397 during its theatrical run. WATCH – Scene trailer: Suriya’s reluctant cop is dragged out of his own house to investigate a case Aspiration of entering the Rs 1000 crore club Tamil cinema fans are now hoping that Jailer 2 will become the first Tamil film to enter the coveted Rs 1,000 crore club. However, with Ramayana slated to release on November 5 and Jailer 2 witnessing a decline in collections during its second week, reaching the milestone could prove challenging. Produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 stars Rajinikanth alongside SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Ramya Krishnan and Vidya Balan. The film also features special appearances by Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Jackie Shroff and Hrithik Roshan. Live Updates Nov 1, 2026 10:20 AM IST Jailer 2 box office collection Day 17: Tamil version leads with Rs 6.70 crore On Day 17, Jailer 2 continued to perform best in Tamil, collecting Rs 6.70 crore from 4,199 shows. The Hindi version contributed Rs 1.45 crore from 3,549 shows, while the Telugu version earned Rs 90 lakh from 801 shows. The Kannada version added Rs 30 lakh from 189 shows. Nov 1, 2026 10:00 AM IST Jailer 2 witnesses 70% jump on Saturday Jailer 2 witnessed a strong jump in collections on Saturday, October 31. As per Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 9.35 crore net on Day 17, compared to Rs 5.50 crore on Day 16, registering a 70% increase. Its gross collection also rose from Rs 6.40 crore to Rs 10.90 crore. The film's show count increased from 8,079 to 8,738, while theatre occupancy improved from 16.4% to 22.9%. Nov 1, 2026 09:53 AM IST Jailer 2 box office collection Day 17: Rajinikanth's film earns Rs 9.35 crore on Saturday According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Jailer 2 collected Rs 9.35 crore net across 8,738 shows on Saturday. With this, the Rajinikanth-starrer has taken its total India gross collection to Rs 520.35 crore, while its India net collection stands at Rs 444.75 crore.

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