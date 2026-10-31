Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 16 Live Updates: Rajinikanth film inches closer to Rs 800 cr mark

Jailer 2 crosses Rs 775 crore mark worldwide as fans are hopeful Rajjinikanth film can enter Rs 1000 crore club.

After emerging as the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time, Rajinikanth’s latest action thriller Jailer 2 has witnessed a decline in its daily box office collections. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Jailer 2 earned Rs 5.9 crore on its third Thursday, before dipping further to Rs 5.50 crore on Friday. This brought its worldwide gross collection to Rs 776.95 crore. The film’s India gross collection stands at Rs 509.45 crore, while its domestic net earnings have reached Rs 435.40 crore.

Running across 8,079 shows on Day 16, Jailer 2 earned Rs 3.75 crore from 3,796 shows in Tamil, Rs 1 crore from 3,310 shows in Hindi, Rs 55 lakh from 799 shows in Telugu and Rs 20 lakh from 174 shows in Kannada. Theatre occupancy stood at 21.2% for the Tamil version, 10% for Hindi, 19.1% for Telugu and 23% for Kannada. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial recorded its highest Tamil-language occupancy in Chennai at 31%, across 615 shows.

Story continues below this ad ALSO READ | Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 could rewrite Tamil box-office history with Rs 1,000 cr haul: Distributor Jailer 2 crossed the Rs 500 crore mark in the Indian gross market within 15 days of its release. It became the second Tamil film ever to achieve that milestone. The first film to do so was S Shankar’s 2018 sci-fi action epic 2.0, the sequel to Rajinikanth’s 2010 hit film Enthiraan. Jailer 2 is the sequel to Nelson’s successful 2023 film Jailer. The movie has been backed by Sun Pictures. Besides Rajinikanth, it features SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Ramya Krishnan, and Vidya Balan in key roles. The film also has cameos by Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Jackie Shroff and Hrithik Roshan. Live Updates

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