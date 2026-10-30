Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 15 Live Updates: Rajinikanth’s film crosses Rs 500 cr in India, earns Rs 765 crore globally

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 15 Live Updates: Nelson Dilipkumar’s actioner Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, has breached another milestone at the box office. On its 15th day since release, the film has now surpassed the Rs 500 crore gross milestone in India. Its current gross earnings stand at Rs 502.65 crore, with net India collection at Rs 429.55 crore and worldwide gross earnings at Rs 765.15 crore.

Jailer 2 collected Rs 5.90 crore net on its third Thursday (day 15) at the domestic box office from 10.313 screens. The original Tamil version contributed the most, earning Rs 3.20 crore from 4,462 shows, followed by the Telugu version (Rs 1.40 crore from 1,665 shows), Hindi version (Rs 1.10 crore from 3,972 shows) and Kannada version (Rs 20 lakh from 214 shows).

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Jailer 2’s Thursday earnings registered a slight decline from its third Wednesday (day 14) collection of Rs 6.55 crore across all languages at the domestic box office. After 15 days, the total earnings of Jailer 2 have crossed the Rs 500 crore mark gross in India, thus becoming only the second Tamil film ever to achieve that feat.

The first one to do so was the only other sequel Rajinikanth has done before Jailer 2. S Shankar’s 2018 sci-fi action epic 2.0, the sequel to Rajinikanth’s 2010 blockbuster Enthiraan, amassed Rs 519 crore gross at the domestic box office back then.

The difference between the domestic box office collections of Jailer 2 and 2.0 is that while the latter enjoyed a wider release in the Hindi market, also aided by the presence of Akshay Kumar as the chief antagonist, the former had a compromised Hindi release owing to disagreements with leading multiplex chains PVR INOX and Cinepolis over its four-week window before a streaming release.

While 2.0’s total domestic box office collection included a massive contribution of Rs 225 crore gross from the dubbed Hindi version, Jailer 2 has managed to earn around one-fifth of that, Rs 54.75 crore, within 15 days, given it’s found a release only in secondary national multiplex chains and single screens across India. Thus, most of its business has come primarily from the Tamil and Telugu versions.

The worldwide box office is a different story. Jailer 2 had already amassed Rs 765.15 crore gross globally within 15 days of release. It’s already the highest grossing Tamil film of all time globally, having surpassed 2.0, which collected Rs 691 crore during its lifetime.

Jailer 2, the sequel to Rajinikanth’s 2023 blockbuster Jailer, also stars Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, and Vidya Balan among others. Produced by Sun Pictures, it also has cameos by Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Jackie Shroff and Hrithik Roshan.