Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 14 Live Update: Rajinikanth’s film earns Rs 755 cr worlwide, to enter Rs 500 cr club in India

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 14 Live Update: Rajinikanth’s film earns Rs 6.55 crore, drops 21.1%

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 14 Live Update: Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 witnessed a further dip in its box office collections on its second Wednesday. After an exceptional second weekend, the film’s earnings fell by over 60% on Monday, with the downward trend continuing on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Day 14, the film earned just Rs 4.22 crore across 7,914 shows, recording a disappointing occupancy rate of 15%.

The film earned the bulk of its collections from the Tamil version, which contributed Rs 2.49 crore. This was followed by Rs 1.04 crore from the Telugu version and Rs 69 lakh from the Hindi version. The film has earned total India gross collections of Rs 492.13 crore and total India net of Rs 420.42 crore so far. Jailer 2 earned Rs 2.50 crore overseas, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 260.50 crore and total worldwide box office collection to Rs 755.50 crore.

Story continues below this ad Jailer 2 box office collection: Rajinikanth’s film breaks records Despite the recent slowdown, Jailer 2 has broken several box office records. In Kerala, the film has surpassed the lifetime collection of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2, earning Rs 72.85 crore and becoming the highest-grossing non-Malayalam film in the state’s box office history. The film has also crossed Rs 730 crore worldwide within two weeks of its release, overtaking the lifetime global collection of Rajinikanth’s 2.0, which had held the Tamil cinema worldwide box office record since 2018. ALSO READ | India’s first VJ Ruby Bhatia refused Bigg Boss, Rs 1 cr film offer, earns Rs 3,000 a day With this feat, Jailer 2 has also become the first Tamil film to cross the Rs 700 crore mark globally. Jailer 2: All about the film Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth’s 2023 film Jailer and continues the story from where its predecessor left off. While Rajinikanth’s trademark screen presence and swagger have drawn audiences to theatres, the supporting cast has also received appreciation. Actors Namo Narayanan and Yogi Babu, in particular, have been praised for holding their own alongside the superstar and delivering several memorable moments. Blending action, drama, comedy and emotion, the film has positioned itself as a family entertainer. Jailer 2 has another week to continue its theatrical run before the arrival of Ramayana, which is scheduled to release worldwide in multiple languages on November 5. Live Updates Oct 29, 2026 08:40 AM IST Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 14: Tamil version leads with Rs 3.65 crore Rajinikanth's film Jailer 2's Tamil version contributed Rs 3.65 crore from 4,553 shows, while the Telugu version earned Rs 1.50 crore from 1,736 shows. The Hindi version collected Rs 1.20 crore from 4,040 shows, and the Kannada version added Rs 20 lakh from 213 shows. Oct 29, 2026 08:31 AM IST Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 14: Rajinikanth’s film earns Rs 6.55 crore, drops 21.1% Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 collected Rs 6.55 crore net across all languages in India on Day 14, according to Sacnilk’s tracking. The film’s collection saw a 21.1% drop compared to Wednesday’s Rs 8.30 crore. It ran across 10,542 shows on Thursday, taking its total India net collection to Rs 423 crore and gross collection to Rs 495 crore.

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