Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 13 Live Updates: Rajinikanth’s film crosses Rs 744 crore worldwide

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 13 Updates: Rajinikanth film Jailer 2 eyes Rs 750 crore mark.

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 13 Live Updates: Rajinikanth’s latest film Jailer 2 recently emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time. However, its daily box office collections have now slipped into single digits. After earning Rs 9.45 crore on Monday, the film collected Rs 7.50 crore on Tuesday across 10,664 shows. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film’s total India gross collection now stands at Rs 486.50 crore, while its India net collection has reached Rs 415.65 crore. Worldwide, the film has grossed Rs 744 crore.

On Day 13, Jailer 2 collected Rs 4.15 crore from 4,620 shows in Tamil, Rs 1.65 crore from 1,773 shows in Telugu and Rs 1.45 crore from 4,060 shows in Hindi. The film also earned Rs 25 lakh from 211 Kannada shows. Overall theatre occupancy stood at 21.2 per cent for the Tamil version, 20.2 per cent for Telugu and 14 per cent for Hindi. Chennai recorded the highest occupancy among the major regions listed for the Tamil version, at 34 per cent across 667 shows

Story continues below this ad ALSO READ | Soundarya breaks down Rajinikanth’s ‘no white food’ rule, lifestyle: ‘Follows strict diet’ Production house Sun Pictures recently took to their official X handle to celebrate the film’s successful box office run. “MVP and the Kalpaks from the world of Jailer 2. #Jailer2 Industry Mega Blockbuster. #Jailer2 Rampage in theatres worldwide,” the tweet read. Jailer 2 is the sequel to Nelson Dilipkumar’s 2023 blockbuster Jailer. Besides Rajinikanth, it also features Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Rithvik, SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty, Hrithik Roshan, Vijay Sethupathi, Jatin Sarna, Namo Narayana, Hakkim Shahjahan, and Kottayam Nazeer. Live Updates Oct 28, 2026 08:30 AM IST Jailer 2 box office collection Day 13: Tamil version leads with Rs 4.15 crore, Telugu earns Rs 1.65 crore Jailer 2 collected Rs 7.50 crore net across all languages in India on Day 13. The Tamil version contributed Rs 4.15 crore from 4,620 shows, followed by Telugu with Rs 1.65 crore from 1,773 shows and Hindi with Rs 1.45 crore from 4,060 shows. The Kannada version added Rs 0.25 crore from 211 shows. Oct 28, 2026 08:15 AM IST Jailer 2 box office collection Day 13: Rajinikanth's film earns Rs 7.50 crore, drops 20.6% As per trade site Sacnilk, Jailer 2 collected Rs 7.50 crore net across all languages in India on Day 13, running across 10,664 shows. The film registered a 20.6% drop from Wednesday's collection of Rs 9.45 crore.

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