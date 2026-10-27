Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 12 Live Updates: Rajinikanth film sells over 2 cr tickets, earns Rs 733 crore worldwide

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 12 Live Updates: Rajinikanth film Jailer 2 eyes Rs 750 crore mark.

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 12 Live Updates: Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 has become the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time and shows no signs of slowing down. On Monday, the film crossed the Rs 400 crore net mark in India.

According to Sacnilk, the Nelson Dilipkumar-directed action entertainer collected Rs 9.45 crore net in India on Day 12 (Monday) from 10,450 shows. This took the total India net collection to Rs 408.15 crore, while the India gross has reached Rs 477.85 crore. The worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 733.35 crore.

Story continues below this ad The Tamil version continued to lead with Rs 5.65 crore net from 4,518 shows. Telugu contributed Rs 2 crore from 1,771 shows, while Hindi managed Rs 1.40 crore from 3,949 shows. The Kannada version added Rs 40 lakh from 212 shows. Also Read – Soundarya breaks down Rajinikanth’s ‘no white food’ rule, lifestyle: ‘Follows strict diet’ The occupancy figures on Monday reflected a weekday slowdown. Tamil registered 25.1 per cent occupancy, Telugu recorded 24.2 per cent, while Hindi lagged at 11 per cent. Kannada recorded 32 per cent occupancy. Production house Sun Pictures recently took to X to celebrate the film’s blockbuster run. A post on their handle read, “MVP and the Kalpaks from the world of Jailer 2. #Jailer2 Industry Mega Blockbuster. #Jailer2 Rampage in theatres worldwide.” Besides Rajinikanth, Jailer 2 also features Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Rithvik, S. J. Suryah, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty, Hrithik Roshan, Vijay Sethupathi, Jatin Sarna, Namo Narayana, Hakkim Shahjahan, and Kottayam Nazeer. It hit screens on October 15. Live Updates Oct 27, 2026 09:00 AM IST Jailer 2 Box Office Update: Rajinikanth-starrer sells over 2 crore tickets On Day 12, Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 sold almost 7 lakh tickets. This takes the overall ticket sales to over 2 crore. The film's worldwide collection currently stands at Rs 733.35 crore. Oct 27, 2026 08:27 AM IST Jailer 2 Box Office: Rajinikanth-starrer earns over Rs 730 crore worldwide Jailer 2 has earned Rs 2.50 crore in the overseas market on its 12th day. This takes the film's overall overseas collection to Rs 255.50 crore. Jailer 2's worldwide gross collection is now at Rs 733.35 crore. Oct 27, 2026 08:25 AM IST Jailer 2 Box Office Updates: Rajinikanth-starrer earns over Rs 9 cr on 12th day Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 earned Rs 9.45 crore on its 12th day in the theatres, taking its domestic net collection to Rs 408.15 crore. The film's domestic gross collection currently stands at Rs 477.85 crore.

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