Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 11 Updates: Rajinikanth-starrer becomes highest-grossing Tamil film

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 11 Updates: Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 is the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time.

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 11 Live Updates: Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 has become the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time. The film achieved the milestone on Sunday, surpassing the worldwide collection of Rs 691 crore earned by Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar’s 2.0. It ended the day with a worldwide gross of Rs 710.35 crore.

In India, the action drama earned Rs 25.70 crore on Sunday, taking its total domestic gross collection to Rs 466.85 crore, while its net collection stands at Rs 398.70 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

Story continues below this ad Also Read – 13-year-old Jailer 2 star Rithvik started a company out of boredom: ‘We know coding’ Besides emerging as the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time, Jailer 2 has also claimed the title of the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026. The Rajinikanth-starrer set several box office records during its opening weekend, becoming the fastest Tamil film to cross the Rs 300 crore and Rs 400 crore marks worldwide. It crossed Rs 300 crore in just three days and surpassed Rs 400 crore on its fourth day. Jailer 2 director Nelson Dilipkumar had earlier reacted to the film’s record-breaking box office performance. He wrote on X, “Theatres are going bonkers! Thalaivar magic hits different. Thank you, dear audience, for the phenomenal love and reception for #Jailer2. Nothing beats seeing the audience celebrate it like this! Thank you all for the love and support. @rajinikanth sir @anirudhofficial @sunpictures.” Also Read – Jailer 2’s Moorthy gave up a lucrative software job in US to become an actor Jailer 2 is bankrolled by Sun Pictures. The movie, which also features Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Rithvik, S. J. Suryah, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty, Hrithik Roshan, Vijay Sethupathi, Jatin Sarna, Namo Narayana, Hakkim Shahjahan, and Kottayam Nazeer, hit screens on October 15. Live Updates Oct 26, 2026 08:25 AM IST Jailer 2 box office collection day 11: Rajinikanth film's Tamil version leads Jailer 2 collected Rs 17.35 crore from the Tamil version on Day 11 across 5,683 shows. The Telugu version contributed Rs 4.50 crore from 1,860 shows, while the Hindi version earned Rs 3.15 crore across 4,195 shows. The Kannada version added Rs 0.70 crore from 216 shows, taking the film's total all-language India net collection for the day to Rs 25.70 crore. Oct 26, 2026 08:21 AM IST Jailer 2 box office collection day 11: Rajinikanth-starrer sees 6.4% Jump, India net total nears Rs 400 crore Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 recorded an all-language India net collection of Rs 25.70 crore on Day 11 across 11,954 shows, marking a 6.4% rise from the previous day's Rs 24.15 crore. With this, the Rajinikanth-starrer has taken its total India net collection to Rs 398.70 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 466.85 crore.

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