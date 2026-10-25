Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 10 Live Updates: Rajinikanth film becomes 2nd highest-grossing Tamil film, earns over Rs 666 cr

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 10 Live Updates: Rajinikanth film eyes Rs 700 crore mark.

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 10 Live Updates: Jailer 2 continues to hold its ground at the box office, with the Rajinikanth-starrer edging closer to the Rs 700 crore milestone worldwide. The film earned Rs 16.25 crore in India on Day 10 and is now just Rs 25 crore away from surpassing the lifetime worldwide collection of Rajinikanth’s 2018 film 2.0 to become the highest-grossing Tamil film worldwide. Vijay’s Leo occupies the third spot on the list, with a worldwide collection of Rs 605.90 crore.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer has grossed Rs 436.80 crore in India, while the total India net collection stands at Rs 373 crore. The worldwide collection has reached Rs 666.30 crore.

Story continues below this ad Continuing the story of its predecessor, Jailer 2 features several new additions to the cast, including Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan and SJ Suryah. Actors Yogi Babu and Namo Narayana have also drawn attention for their performances, while cameo appearances by Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff and Shiva Rajkumar have remained a highlight for fans. ALSO READ | ‘Hindi audience couldn’t differentiate between Ram Charan, Jr NTR’: How RRR was promoted Jailer 2 has already surpassed the lifetime worldwide collection of its predecessor within its first week. The 2023 film earned Rs 604.7 crore worldwide, making the sequel’s performance a significant milestone for the franchise. With the film continuing to draw audiences, it could enjoy a few more successful days before the release of the magnum opus Ramayana on November 5. Live Updates Oct 25, 2026 08:50 AM IST Jailer 2 worldwide box office collection: Rajinikanth film crosses Rs 666 crore mark Jailer 2 collected Rs 10 crore from overseas markets on Day 10, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 229.50 crore. With India gross collections standing at Rs 436.80 crore, the Rajinikanth-starrer’s worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 666.30 crore. Oct 25, 2026 08:30 AM IST Jailer 2 box office collection Day 10: Tamil version leads with Rs 16.25 crore Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 collected Rs 16.25 crore from 5,545 shows in Tamil on Day 10, followed by Rs 4.40 crore from 1,835 shows in Telugu. The Hindi version earned Rs 2.90 crore across 4,008 shows, while the Kannada version contributed Rs 0.60 crore from 203 shows. Oct 25, 2026 08:19 AM IST Jailer 2 box office collection Day 10: Rajinikanth’s film sees 66.6% jump Jailer 2 recorded an India net collection of Rs 24.15 crore on Day 10 across 11,591 shows, marking a 66.6% jump from the previous day's Rs 14.50 crore. With this, the Rajinikanth-starrer’s total India net collection has reached Rs 373 crore, while its total India gross collection stands at Rs 436.80 crore.

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