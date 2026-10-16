Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Live Updates: Rajinikanth’s latest can’t surpass Coolie opening, earns at Rs 125 crore

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Live Updates: The Rajinikanth film is set to cross Rs 150 crore mark today.

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Updates: Rajinikanth’s highly anticipated action-thriller Jailer 2, the sequel to his 2023 hit Jailer, hit theatres on October 15. The film has opened to a strong response at the box office, surpassing the original’s opening-day collection of Rs 48.35 crore. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Jailer 2 earned Rs 59.70 crore net in India on its first day, across 16,599 shows. Its worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 125.25 crore.

On Thursday, Jailer 2 earned Rs 43.35 crore net from 9,326 shows in Tamil, while its Telugu version collected Rs 12.50 crore across 2,792 shows. The Hindi version contributed Rs 3.50 crore from 4,371 shows, while the Kannada version earned Rs 0.35 crore across 110 shows. The Tamil version recorded an overall occupancy of 75.44%, with morning shows registering 71.77%, afternoon shows 65.31%, evening shows 75.08% and night shows 89.62%, according to Sacnilk

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Beyond its box office performance, Jailer 2 has garnered positive reactions. An excerpt from SCREEN’s review of Jailer 2 read, “Regardless of everything, Nelson has once again shown to the world, including the superstar’s critics, that ‘You may not like him, but you can’t deny — Rajinikanth’s got style.’ At one point in the movie, we hear only the sound of his boots, and we immediately recognise it as a nod to Baashha (1995). That’s Rajinism. When he stands in the middle of the shot, absorbing the essence of everything around him and delivering pure aura, one can’t help but quote himself: ‘Frame parunga ji!'” It remains to be seen whether Jailer 2 can sustain its strong opening amid competition from Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam 3, Rajkummar Rao’s Prahaar, and Vidyut Jammwal’s debut Hollywood film Street Fighter. Live Updates

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