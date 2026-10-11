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Jailer 2 advance booking: Rajinikanth film earns over Rs 22 cr days before release
Jailer 2 advance booking: Nelson Dilipkumar and Rajinikanth's sequel to their 2023 blockbuster action thriller has already surpassed the $1 million mark at the overseas box office.
Jailer 2 advance booking: Nelson Dilipkumar’s action thriller Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, has generated massive buzz ahead of its worldwide release on October 15. The sequel to their 2023 blockbuster has already collected over Rs 22 crore at the global box office through its advance booking, which hasn’t even opened completely in India so far.
Jailer 2 advance booking so far
Till four days prior to the release of Jailer 2, the Rajinikanth-starrer has collected Rs 22.32 crore at the worldwide box office. The majority of these earnings through advance booking belong to the overseas, at over Rs 17 crore. On its home turf, the film has garnered Rs 5.32 crore so far. This includes Rs 3.84 crore on the opening day alone, with Chennai taking the lead at Rs 2.50 crore.
Rs 5.32 crore has been collected by selling over 2.9 lakh tickets across 2674 screens. Out of the total domestic earnings, Tamil Nadu is the biggest contributor at Rs 5.05 crore, followed by Rs 25.96 lakh in Karnataka. The native Tamil version has collected Rs 5.49 crore, whereas the dubbed Hindi version has contributed only Rs 77,000 by selling 384 tickets from 18 shows so far, as per Sacnilk.
Jailer 2 makes waves overseas
Internationally, Jailer 2 has already crossed the coveted $1 million mark through pre-sales. Majority of these earnings come from Rajinikanth’s stronghold of North America, particularly the US, followed by the UAE, the UK, Australia, and Europe. The first part, Jailer, was also a massive overseas blockbuster, earning over Rs 47 crore on its opening day alone, almost as much as what it amassed at the domestic box office on the same day.
Jailer became one of Rajinikanth’s biggest global hits, amassing Rs over Rs 606 crore at the worldwide box office, including Rs 409 crore in India and over Rs 196 crore overseas. Given the current pre-sales, Jailer 2 could very well be heading in the same direction, although its next target is another Rajinikanth-starrer — Lokesh Kanagaraj’s action thriller Coolie from last year, which registered an overseas opening of $8.75 million.
Though Jailer 2 will enjoy a one-day head start at the domestic box office, it’ll face fresh competition from a few other Indian releases, coming out the next day on Friday, October 16. These include Rahul Sankrityan’s Telugu period action film Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna; Avinash Arun’s Bollywood courtroom drama Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, and Balaji Mohan’s Bollywood horror comedy Nayyi Naveli, starring Yami Gautam.
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Jailer 2, produced by Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures, also stars SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan, Yogi Babu, and Jatin Sarna, among others. It’ll also feature cameos by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi, and Bollywood stars Hrithik Roshan and Jackie Shroff, among others.
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