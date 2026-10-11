Jailer 2 advance booking: Rajinikanth film earns over Rs 22 cr days before release

Jailer 2 advance booking: Nelson Dilipkumar’s action thriller Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, has generated massive buzz ahead of its worldwide release on October 15. The sequel to their 2023 blockbuster has already collected over Rs 22 crore at the global box office through its advance booking, which hasn’t even opened completely in India so far.

Jailer 2 advance booking so far

Till four days prior to the release of Jailer 2, the Rajinikanth-starrer has collected Rs 22.32 crore at the worldwide box office. The majority of these earnings through advance booking belong to the overseas, at over Rs 17 crore. On its home turf, the film has garnered Rs 5.32 crore so far. This includes Rs 3.84 crore on the opening day alone, with Chennai taking the lead at Rs 2.50 crore.