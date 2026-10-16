Jailer 2 actor SJ Suryah calls Mamitha Baiju, Alia Bhatt ‘Nadippu Arakki’

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Jailer 2 actor SJ Suryah has praised actors Mamitha Baiju and Alia Bhatt for their exceptional acting abilities, calling them “Nadippu Arakki”, a Tamil expression used to describe a woman with extraordinary acting talent.
During a recent interview with IndiaGlitz, Suryash was asked to name the actresses he considered exceptionally talented. He promptly named Mamitha Baiju from the South and Alia Bhatt from Bollywood.
“In recent times, Mamitha Baiju is doing really well. In the North, Alia Bhatt,” he said.
Mamitha Baiju, who rose to prominence with the Malayalam romantic comedy Premalu, has since established herself as a popular name in the Malayalam and Tamil film industries. The actor has steadily expanded her filmography, sharing screen space with some of the biggest names in South Indian cinema.
She began the year with filmmaker Vignesh Raja’s Kara, starring Dhanush. She was subsequently seen in the Malayalam film Bethlehem Kudumba Unit and Suriya’s Vishwanath and Sons. She was also associated with Vijay’s much-anticipated film Jana Nayagan, which marks his final film before his full-fledged entry into politics.
Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has carved out a distinctive place for herself in Bollywood since her performance in Highway. Over the years, she has delivered acclaimed performances in films such as 2 States, Kapoor & Sons, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, Raazi, Gully Boy and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Her ability to move between commercial entertainers and performance-driven roles has established her among Hindi cinema’s leading actresses.
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Alia is also among Bollywood’s highest-paid female stars and is often mentioned alongside Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Kiara Advani. She is currently preparing for her upcoming projects, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War and Tumbbad 2.
Meanwhile, SJ Suryah is associated with the highly anticipated Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth. The film opened with Rs 127.25 crore worldwide, including Rs 70.25 crore from India. It subsequently collected over Rs 24.38 crore net in India on its second day.