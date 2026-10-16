Jailer 2 actor SJ Suryah calls Mamitha Baiju, Alia Bhatt ‘Nadippu Arakki’

Jailer 2 actor SJ Suryah has praised actors Mamitha Baiju and Alia Bhatt for their exceptional acting abilities, calling them “Nadippu Arakki”, a Tamil expression used to describe a woman with extraordinary acting talent.

During a recent interview with IndiaGlitz, Suryash was asked to name the actresses he considered exceptionally talented. He promptly named Mamitha Baiju from the South and Alia Bhatt from Bollywood.

“In recent times, Mamitha Baiju is doing really well. In the North, Alia Bhatt,” he said.

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Mamitha Baiju, who rose to prominence with the Malayalam romantic comedy Premalu, has since established herself as a popular name in the Malayalam and Tamil film industries. The actor has steadily expanded her filmography, sharing screen space with some of the biggest names in South Indian cinema.