‘One person was speaking in five voices’: Shamna Kasim recalls 2020 matrimonial fraud case

Although a Malayali by birth, it was the Tamil and Telugu film industries that catapulted actor Shamna Kasim (also known by her stage name Poorna) to great heights, underscored by her recent special appearance in the song “Ala Bolelo” with Rajinikanth in director Nelson Dilipkumar’s blockbuster Jailer 2.

Recently, Shamna took a trip down memory lane, recalling a traumatising experience she faced in 2020 when a gang tried to extort money from her and her family after approaching them with a marriage proposal. Reportedly, the Thrissur-based gang involved in matrimonial frauds targeted not only Shamna but also numerous other families.

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Shamna Kasim on 2020 blackmail ordeal

In an interview with Vanitha magazine, Shamna Kasim opened up about those terrible days and the cunning tactics of the fraudsters. “It all started with a marriage proposal. The entire episode felt like watching a movie. There were a lot of people involved in it, and all of them belonged to the same family. Even the police officers who investigated the case wondered, ‘Can people even talk like this?’ One person was speaking in five different voices. An entire family was ganging up and cheating many other families like this, under the pretext of a wedding,” she said.

Shamna continued, “This world is like that, isn’t it? They have done this (matrimonial fraud) not just to me, but to many other girls. I knew that once it became a case, it would definitely attract public attention. All the television channels supported me back then. Still, whenever the name ‘Shamna Kasim’ appeared on TV, my heart would race. At that time, even the police officers supported me very well.”

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Detailing what exactly happened, Shamna wrote on social media on June 30, 2020, “I do not know the culprit and gang who are part of this blackmailing saga. Hence, I am pleading with all my media friends not to propagate such fake news linking me with the culprit. My family decided to lodge a complaint because we had been cheated with fake names, fake addresses, and deceitful identities in a marriage proposal that completely misled us. This eventually led to blackmail, for which we decided to approach the police for legal action. We never knew, and still don’t know, what their intentions were or are.”

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Reportedly, soon after being alerted by Shamna, the police arrested eight of the twelve gang members who had conspired to extort money from her. The gang apparently collected details of her family from a few members of the film industry. The authorities, however, ruled out the possibility of film fraternity members being involved in the conspiracy.

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Shamna Kasim on body-shaming comments: ‘Was even called a pig’

In another recent interview, Shamna Kasim also opened up about facing body-shaming comments, particularly after her appearance in the song “Kurchi Madathapetti” in Guntur Kaaram (2024). “I had children… so, yes, my body has changed. Some people say that North Indian actresses maintain themselves (stay slim). Their lifestyle is different, and our lifestyle in Kerala is different. During the time of ‘Kurchi Madathapetti’, some people even called me a ‘pig’. But what they need to think about are the changes that happen after marriage and having children. We must have grace; that is what is important. Body weight is never an obstacle for dance or anything else; it does not affect performance,” she told Manorama News.

During the interview, Shamna also opened up about her experience working with Rajinikanth in Jailer 2. “Even though I had seen him before at events, this was the first time I was working with him. I was extremely tense. There was even a shot where I had to go around him. After that shot, he looked at me and said, ‘You have very powerful eyes.’ That was a compliment that gave me immense happiness. He is a tremendously down-to-earth person. One would be amazed that a superstar is like this. These are things we all need to learn and emulate. He goes and talks to everyone and makes everyone comfortable.”

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Disclaimer: This article reflects personal narratives, past experiences of extortion and fraud, as well as body-shaming commentary. It does not constitute legal, psychological, or financial advice. Readers are encouraged to seek official authorities or certified professionals for legal or personal safety concerns.