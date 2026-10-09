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Jailer 2 actor Rajinikanth explains why he rejected Baasha 2 and Petta 2
Rajinikanth recently revealed that he has never been particularly fond of sequels and had previously turned down proposals for Baasha 2 and Petta 2.
Rajinikanth is gearing up for the release of Jailer 2, which could mark the beginning of the actor’s first major film franchise. However, the 75-year-old superstar recently revealed that he has never been particularly fond of sequels and had previously turned down proposals for Baasha 2 and Petta 2.
“Usually, I don’t prefer sequels. I have this feeling that filmmakers simply take whatever worked in the first part and add more spice to it in the sequels. Sathya Movies approached me for Baasha 2. Karthik Subbaraj approached me for Petta 2, with a story that would have taken Vijay Sethupathi’s character forward. But I wasn’t interested in making those sequels,” he said.
Explaining what changed his mind about Jailer 2, Rajinikanth recalled rewatching Jailer after its OTT release.
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“After Jailer was released on OTT, I watched the film again. Towards the end, when I am about to kill Varma, he warns me that he has a huge network and that they won’t spare me. Also, Jailer has three containers worth Rs 1,000 crore. So, I felt there was a perfect story for a sequel,” the actor said.
In Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2, Rajinikanth will reprise his role of Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The sequel will see the return of Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa, while actors SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Anna Rajan and Jatin Sarna are among the new additions to the cast. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff and Vijay Sethupathi will make special appearances, much like they did in the first instalment. The film features music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.
Jailer 2 is scheduled to hit theatres on October 15.
Can Jailer 2 surpass the original’s box-office collection?
Made on a reported budget of Rs 200 crore, Jailer collected Rs 604.50 crore at the box office. With Jailer 2 reportedly being made on a budget estimated at Rs 250-350 crore, expectations are high for the sequel. Whether the film can surpass the original’s box-office collection remains to be seen.
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