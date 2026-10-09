Jailer 2 actor Rajinikanth explains why he rejected Baasha 2 and Petta 2

Rajinikanth is gearing up for the release of Jailer 2, which could mark the beginning of the actor’s first major film franchise. However, the 75-year-old superstar recently revealed that he has never been particularly fond of sequels and had previously turned down proposals for Baasha 2 and Petta 2.

“Usually, I don’t prefer sequels. I have this feeling that filmmakers simply take whatever worked in the first part and add more spice to it in the sequels. Sathya Movies approached me for Baasha 2. Karthik Subbaraj approached me for Petta 2, with a story that would have taken Vijay Sethupathi’s character forward. But I wasn’t interested in making those sequels,” he said.