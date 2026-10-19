Jailer 2: Action director sets record straight on Mohanlal dupe rumours, climax controversy

Amid fans’ disappointment over Mohanlal’s limited screen time in director Nelson Dilipkumar’s Rajinikanth-led Jailer 2, mimicry artiste Joby Kodakara’s claim that he served as a dupe for the Malayalam superstar in certain portions of the action thriller only added fuel to their ire, as it meant that Mohanlal may not have even appeared in the scenes people believed he did.

However, Jailer 2’s action director, Chethan D’Souza, has now made a fresh revelation that has put to rest speculation that a body double was used to film key Mohanlal scenes. Still, the movie’s makers haven’t responded to criticism that several moments featuring the Malayalam superstar, including one prominently featured in the trailer, were edited out of the final cut.