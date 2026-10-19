Jailer 2: Action director sets record straight on Mohanlal dupe rumours, climax controversy

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Amid fans’ disappointment over Mohanlal’s limited screen time in director Nelson Dilipkumar’s Rajinikanth-led Jailer 2, mimicry artiste Joby Kodakara’s claim that he served as a dupe for the Malayalam superstar in certain portions of the action thriller only added fuel to their ire, as it meant that Mohanlal may not have even appeared in the scenes people believed he did.
However, Jailer 2’s action director, Chethan D’Souza, has now made a fresh revelation that has put to rest speculation that a body double was used to film key Mohanlal scenes. Still, the movie’s makers haven’t responded to criticism that several moments featuring the Malayalam superstar, including one prominently featured in the trailer, were edited out of the final cut.
Memories of Blunder | Kamal Haasan, Shankar’s Indian 2 reveals why Boomer uncles easily fall for internet scams
Jailer 2 action director addresses Mohanlal dupe rumours
Under one of Chethan’s recent Instagram posts thanking Jailer 2’s cinematographer Vijay Kartik Kannan for making the stunt scenes look stunning, one fan asked the action director, “Sir, two doubts: Why was Mohanlal sir’s intro trimmed? I hope there are quite a few scenes of stars that are trimmed. And my other question is: in the car scene (climax), did Mohanlal act in it himself or is it a dupe? There is a rumour circulating that a dupe acted in the scene.”
Although Chethan didn’t respond to the first question, since only the makers can say, he answered the second query briefly. “It’s him,” he wrote, confirming that Mohanlal himself appeared in the scene.
ICYMI | Mohanlal’s birthday twin and Mammootty’s heroine, Chitra died with unfulfilled dreams
Viral set photo confirms Mohanlal was present for Jailer 2 climax shoot
Meanwhile, a new photo has surfaced on social media, showing Rajinikanth with the major stars who made cameo appearances in the actioner during its climax shoot. According to Deccan Chronicle, the photo appears to have been taken when renowned Telugu actor Mohan Babu, a close friend of Rajinikanth, visited the movie set. Rajinikanth and Mohan Babu are seen sitting with Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Jackie Shroff, and SJ Suryah, confirming the Malayalam superstar was present during the climax shoot.
#Jailer2 Sunday Kerala Box Office Collection Surpasses Initial Expectations! 🔥
Marching Towards ₹40Cr+ Opening Weekend, Surpassing #Drishyam3 ₹38.64Cr! ⚡
All-Time #2 Opening Weekend In Kerala, Only Behind #Empuraan ₹42.55Cr! 🫡 https://t.co/auOFq2RQKp
— AB George (@AbGeorge_) October 18, 2026
Jailer 2 box office collection
Jailer 2 has already become a massive blockbuster and currently ranks as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026, having collected Rs 424.25 crore worldwide, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The actioner has also surpassed actor-politician Vijay’s swansong, Jana Nayagan (Rs 324.68 crore).