Jail first look: Is the GV Prakash Kumar-Vasanthabalan film about slum rehabilitation?

The first look poster of Vasanthabalan’s Jail, starring GV Prakash Kumar, was unveiled on Friday. The poster features a serious-looking GV Prakash Kumar, in the backdrop of housing board colonies. There seems to be several people leaving the settlement, which look like the colonies built by the government to rehabilitate slum dwellers. In fact, the logo also seems to be inspired by the housing settlement buildings. It has a man in between holding something that could be interpreted as railings.

The film could possibly be about the difficulties the urban poor face when they are shifted out of their slums for rehabilitation. Placed out of the city, these housing settlements have been largely criticised for becoming vertical ghettos that further isolate the dwellers from the economically stronger sections.

Unveiling the poster on Twitter, GV Prakash Kumar wrote, “Here goes the first look of my next with dir @vasantabalan sir … #jail #ஜெயில் .. going to be a very important film … produced by krikes”. The actor was last seen in the commercial potboiler Sema.

Jail would be director Vasanthabalan’s comeback film after the 2014 historical musical drama Kaaviya Thalaivan. Starring Siddharth and Prithviraj in lead roles, the film didn’t perform well at the box office. The filmmaker’s association with music director-actor GV Prakash Kumar goes way back to his first film Veyil. Veyil fetched a National Award for the best feature film in Tamil. Vasanthabalan’s subsequent projects Angadi Theru and Aravaan also received critical acclaim.

