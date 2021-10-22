Jai Bhim trailer: Suriya plays a firebrand lawyer who rattles the cage of the powerful

Amazon Prime Video on Friday released the trailer of its upcoming Tamil film Jai Bhim. Starring Suriya in the lead role, the movie is inspired by real-life events that happened in the 90s.

The trailer opens with Suriya’s advocate Chandru leading a protest on the premise of the court. He’s a disruptor both outside and inside the court. He is handling a case, which is dismissed as pointless by big-shot lawyers in the High Court. But, not for Chandru, who is determined to get justice for a tribal woman, who has been wronged by the legal system, which has been rigged to exploit the poor and benefit the rich and the powerful.

Chandru soon turns this non-important case into a high profile case, sending shivers down the spine of many powerful people.

Given that Jai Bhim is set in the 1990s, we see some pop-cultural references that remind us of the bygone era. Like a huge cut-out of director Mani Ratnam’s classic Bombay at a theatre. And going by the trailer, the film also unapologetically explores police brutality. Some visuals of torture are hard to watch, and it reminds us of director Vetrimaaran’s path-breaking movie Visaranai.

The trailer ends with Chandru telling his rival that he’s basically a rebel. And the law is just a tool in his protest kit. “If not in court, I will protest in the streets,” he says.

Suriya’s character is based on Justice Chandru. Justice Chandru holds the distinction of delivering about 1 lakh judgements until he retired. And Jai Bhim is based on one such case from his career, which director TJ Gnanavel and Suirya felt that needed to be told.

Jai Bhim, also starring Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan, Manikandan and Lijo Mol Jose, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 2.