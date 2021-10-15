Jai Bhim teaser: Suriya leads a high-voltage courtroom drama on social discrimination

Suriya on Friday unveiled the teaser of his upcoming film Jai Bhim. While sharing the teaser, Suriya noted that this film was “close to my heart”.

“I strongly believe true stories can bring changes in the society…#JaiBhim will be an intense one and is close to my heart,” Suriya tweeted.

Jai Bhim is said to be inspired by real-life events that happened in the 90s. The film begins with Suriya’s voice-over asking a woman to tell her story without trying to overplay or underplay the events that caused her distress. It also seems like director TJ Gnanavel’s promise to the audience to present the true story of an oppressed group without any exaggeration.

While the main conflict remains unclear from the teaser, the issue seems to be touchy enough for Suriya’s lawyer character to take the government to court on behalf of a tribal woman. And we see a series of atrocities committed by officers of the law against a tribal community. While police mercilessly beat them up, lawyers dismiss their cry for justice as a mere publicity stunt. Except for one lawyer, who is clearly a rebel with a noble cause in a highly prejudiced system.

It is noteworthy that Jai Bhim is the slogan used by followers of Ambedkarism.

Jai Bhim promises to be a high-voltage social and political drama. Written and directed by journalist-turned-filmmaker TJ Gnanavel, the film also boasts of an impressive supporting cast, including Rajisha Vijayan and Prakash Raj. In addition to acting in it, Suriya has also bankrolled the movie under his production banner 2D Entertainment.

Jai Bhim is the third movie of the four-film deal that Suriya’s 2D Entertainment has signed with Amazon Prime Video. The first film was political satire Raman Aandalum Ravanan Aandalum, which was released last month. The second film was Udanpirappe, starring Jyotika and Sasikumar in the lead roles. And the final film Oh My doG! will release on the OTT platform in December.

Jai Bhim will premiere on Amazon Prime Video ahead of the Deepavali festival on November 2.

Meanwhile, Suriya is busy with Etharkkum Thunindhavan, which is written and directed by Pandiraj. It also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan and Sathyaraj. His film titled Vaadi Vaasal with director Vetri Maaran is in pre-production.