Suriya starrer Jai Bhim finds a place on Oscars’ YouTube channel. Watch

Suriya’s Jai Bhim is a gift that keeps on giving. Adding another feather to its cap, a few key scenes from the film have been uploaded on the Oscars’ official YouTube channel.

The video features the opening moments from the movie, in which director TJ Gnanavel demonstrates the systematic abuse of power wherein a cop segregates people based on their caste. He then trades those belonging to minority communities with other cops from different police stations for money. The people are intended to be taken to various police stations so they can be made prime suspects in cases that are pending and stalling the promotions of some top cops.

The 12-minute video on the Oscars’ channel also features a commentary by Gnanavel, where he talks about the research that went into making Jai Bhim. He also discusses various filmmaking choices he made to shed light on the evils of casteist society, which he calls more disturbing than racism as it is nearly impossible for people to escape from its grip.

Earlier, Jai Bhim had received a nomination at the Golden Globes 2022 under the category of Best Non-English Language Film.

Jai Bhim is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.