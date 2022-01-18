scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Must Read

Suriya starrer Jai Bhim finds a place on Oscars’ YouTube channel. Watch

A few key scenes from Suriya's Jai Bhim have been uploaded on the YouTube channel of the Oscars.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
January 18, 2022 3:42:51 pm
Jai BhimJai Bhim is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Suriya’s Jai Bhim is a gift that keeps on giving. Adding another feather to its cap, a few key scenes from the film have been uploaded on the Oscars’ official YouTube channel.

The video features the opening moments from the movie, in which director TJ Gnanavel demonstrates the systematic abuse of power wherein a cop segregates people based on their caste. He then trades those belonging to minority communities with other cops from different police stations for money. The people are intended to be taken to various police stations so they can be made prime suspects in cases that are pending and stalling the promotions of some top cops.

The 12-minute video on the Oscars’ channel also features a commentary by Gnanavel, where he talks about the research that went into making Jai Bhim. He also discusses various filmmaking choices he made to shed light on the evils of casteist society, which he calls more disturbing than racism as it is nearly impossible for people to escape from its grip.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Earlier, Jai Bhim had received a nomination at the Golden Globes 2022 under the category of Best Non-English Language Film.

Also Read |Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announce separation: ‘Our paths separate’

Jai Bhim is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Anushka Sharma, Disha Patani, Neha Dhupia, 16 celeb photos
Anushka Sharma, Disha Patani, Neha Dhupia: 17 celeb photos you should not miss

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 18: Latest News

Advertisement